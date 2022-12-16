When 'historic preservation' attacks

I'm JR Radcliffe, and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Going down in (the name of) history

I admit, I sort of laughed to myself at the idea of an historic preservation committee becoming the villain of someone's story.

But it's a serious issue in Milwaukee, where local developer Juli Kaufmann withdrew plans to build on a vacant lot because she couldn't get a sign-off from the Milwaukee Historic Preservation Committee. On a vacant lot! And in another recent decision, the commission controversially blocked a proposal to demolish a building and replace it with a new apartment development.

These controversies have apparently caught the attention of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and city officials are re-examining the commission's guidelines. There are a lot of great nuggets in this story by Genevieve Redsten.

About 2,000 tax parcels in the city are designated as historic by the city. Owners of those properties must seek the commission's approval before making changes to the exterior of their properties. Critics say commissioners enforce rules according to their whims rather than the guidelines.

Many of the neighbors who appear for public comment at the commission's monthly meetings have, at some point, been under the commission's microscope themselves. Dewey Caton said the commission once rejected a minor design change she requested: replacing an asphalt roof with terracotta. She urged the commission to be consistent and enforce its standards.

"We cannot even begin to quantify the resources that we put into our property — money, time, blood, sweat, and tears" — to comply with historic preservation requirements," Caton told the commission.

When people buy property in historic districts, Ald. Bob Bauman said, they know to expect more bureaucracy — and that's worth it to preserve Milwaukee's architectural history.

"Can it be unpredictable to a degree? Sure, because you're depending on the opinion of seven individuals plus staff," Bauman said, adding, "But that's part of the process."

Bauman said historic preservation is key to Milwaukee's unique sense of place. He said he often hears compliments from visitors about the city's cream brick and ironwork. Overall, he thinks the commission has protected that public interest.

That one time federal agents stormed the building and it turned into wholesome content

So, ATF agents are storming your building, and you unwittingly find yourself in the position of giving them access to the front door. A Milwaukee TV reporter turned that experience into some remarkably wholesome content, and now she's gone viral on TikTok.

Taylor Lumpkin of TMJ4 was just taking her dog, Gracie, out for a morning bathroom break when she found herself in that unusual spot.

She described everything that came next, an incident that ended with Lumpkin and Gracie leading the officers to a neighbor's door.

"I was like, 'Y'all need anything else? Y'all still need me? My key fob? A water? Snack? I got Disney Princess Band-Aids if anybody gets hurt," she said in a video that's garnered close to 8 million views.

Lumpkin had a message for whomever the officers were looking for:

"Bro, my bad," she said. "I thought I was just helping one person get it. Just one person. Normally, it's not uncommon that police officers do like welfare checking or something here. So that's what I thought that was. But obviously, clearly, it wasn't. I didn't know what to do. I was overwhelmed. Please don't put a hit on me. I ain't trying to go into witness protection — again."

Waukesha parade survivor headed to play college baseball

When Waukesha South High School student Erick Tiegs was run over by an SUV during the Waukesha Christmas parade on Nov. 21, 2021, his injuries were so massive he had to relearn how to walk.

Now, a bit more than a year later, he overcame his mobility issues and has achieved the goal he set before the tragedy where six people were killed and more than 60 were injured: to play college baseball.

His mother, Jessi, announced this achievement Dec. 6 on the Waukesha Strong Community public Facebook page: "There was a time we thought he may never play baseball again and that his dream to play in college was doomed," she said.

Tiegs was a junior and playing the trombone in the Waukesha South marching band when he was run over by Darrell Brooks. His injuries included a skull fracture, a C4 fracture in his neck, a right shoulder blade fracture, four broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a left femur fracture that required surgery and a major concussion, his mother said. Tiegs said he has a rod in his left leg from his knee to his hip due to the broken femur.

He was in ICU for three days and then in the regular hospital for six days, and was in a wheelchair for a month where his family had to help him with nearly everything. But he worked his way back to the mound, still limping slightly when he pitched for South last April in the first game of his junior season.

Now, he's headed to Beloit, a silver lining in a year where Brooks and the aftermath of the tragedy remained in the headlines.

