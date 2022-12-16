Read full article on original website
WSET
New 'Hen + Hound' restaurant management company working to revitalize Downtown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting changes are coming to downtown Lynchburg, thanks to a new management company. Dave Henderson, the owner of Waterdog, started "Hen + Hound," the new restaurant management company taking over Fratelli's Italian restaurant and No. 7 rooftop. Henderson said his group is focused on...
WSET
'We're thrilled:' Jones Memorial Library one step closer to renovation into hotel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue is one step closer to being renovated into something new. The proposed plan is to turn the building into a hotel lobby with restaurants. The main hotel is planned to be built behind the building across Victoria Avenue.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
WSET
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
WSET
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
WSET
Homestead Creamery recognized for 10th anniversary of development grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It's been a decade since Homestead Creamery received a grant that allowed it to expand to meet demand. Now the creamery is being recognized for those ten years. Homestead Creamery received the first-ever Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant award back in 2012. Since...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
WSET
Help police find this stolen camper in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Have you seen this camper in Bedford County?. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. BCSO said the camper was stolen in the Huddleston area. It was last...
WSET
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
WSET
VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
WSET
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
WSET
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
Virginia police chief killed while removing dead animal from road
BROADNAX, Va. — The police chief of a small town in southern Virginia was killed Friday night when he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to remove a dead animal from the road, authorities said. According to the Virginia State Police, Joe Carey, 58, the chief of...
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Foundation donates 192 gift cards to police department employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department gave 192 Walmart gift cards to each Lynchburg Police Department employee, which included officers and professional staff. Each gift card was valued at $25, the Lynchburg Police Foundation said. The foundation has been distributing gift cards for the past several years,...
