WANE-TV
INDOT: US 30 back open after overturned semitruck crash
(WANE) — An overturned semitruck had a sizable portion of all lanes of U.S. 30 closed as authorities worked to clear the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). INDOT announced Wednesday morning via its Trafficwise website U.S. 30 was closed between state Route 5 in Larwill...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Street Department prepares for impending winter blast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With inclement weather expected to hit northeast Indiana Thursday evening, the City of Fort Wayne Street Department said its preparing to have crews ready and equipped to take on the elements. A release said the Street Department has a full stock of salt and...
WANE-TV
Commissioners announce $6.3M contract for Meyer Road land for jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A contract to buy 2911 Meyer Rd for $6.3 million to build a new county jail is expected to be finalized this week, according to Allen County Commissioners, who met Wednesday for their last legislative meeting in 2022. County attorney Bill Fishering announced the...
WANE-TV
GXO Logistics announces closure of Fort Wayne facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, GXO Logistics filed an Indiana WARN notice informing the state a company facility in Fort Wayne will soon be permanently shut down. The facility, which goes by the name XPO Logistics, is located on Bluffton Road and employs 85 people. The notice...
WANE-TV
Arp, Paddock add to City Council discourse on Mayor Henry arrest footage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl gave his thoughts on the Mayor Tom Henry arrest footage Monday, other councilmembers have also weighed in. On Tuesday, City Council President Jason Arp and Councilman Geoff Paddock each provided statements giving their thoughts on the footage:
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police Department to add river officers in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As more people enjoy Fort Wayne’s three rivers, the need to police the waterways has also grown. That’s why the Fort Wayne Police Department plans to add a boat patrol in 2023. “It would be a seasonal unit primarily when there’s special...
WANE-TV
Parkview Regional Medical Center finishes final unit of new medical tower
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced the completion and opening of the final unit on its new medical tower Wednesday morning. Known as the South Tower, the new expansion allowed PRMC to add 142 inpatient beds to the facility. The 168,000-square-foot tower has six...
WANE-TV
Allen County prosecutor receives Sagamore of the Wabash award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a retirement party for Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office presented Richards with the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award. The award is the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow and is usually given to those who...
WANE-TV
Councilman Russ Jehl wants 3rd party on body cam footage to avoid “embarrassing” Mayor Henry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City Council members have slowly been giving their reaction to the footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest. On Monday, Russ Jehl shared his thoughts with WANE 15. “My reaction was you hear the officer walk away, confer with themselves, talk about being intimidated, talk...
WANE-TV
PFW, IU Fort Wayne campus closing Thursday at noon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne campus will be closing at noon on Thursday in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions expected across the region, officials have announced. All on-campus events and activities are also cancelled and because the closure is...
buildingindiana.com
Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs
Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
WANE-TV
Holiday market wraps up at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to enjoy a holiday-themed market at Electric Works. The Artisan Market: Holiday Edition is an inaugural event at Union Street Market. Vendors from northeast Indiana offer goods from fresh food to handmade gifts. The market is in the Arcade,...
wfft.com
Arp wants to see unedited video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, citing threats against officers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp says Mayor Tom Henry's behavior during his September drunk driving arrest was inappropriate and that the council should review all of the unedited body camera video. "Intimidation of city employees is something that we must take seriously, especially...
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Fort Wayne bars share ban lists to keep customers, staff safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six bars in Fort Wayne are banning together to keep their customers and employees safe. They all have a new ID scanning system that can share ban lists to stop problem people from bar hopping and causing trouble at another bar. “We want to...
WANE-TV
One councilmember responds to footage of Mayor’s arrest, Arp holds back
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city council has been mostly quiet since the bodycam footage from the night of Mayor Henry’s arrest was released. On the day it was released, Councilman Tom Didier of the third district commented about how it would change his approach to the upcoming election, but it took until Sunday, Dec. 18th for other members of council to give their reaction to WANE 15.
WANE-TV
Whack-A-Ball Fun Center announces plan to permanently close on Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Whack-A-Ball Fun Center announced on its Facebook page that the local entertainment center plans to permanently close on Christmas Eve. Whack-A-Bell recently moved to a new location at the old Stein Mart building on Jefferson Boulevard in August. The entertainment center offers...
Southeast Grocery Store Progress Creates Mixed Emotions
Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in the process, the City of...
104.1 WIKY
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
I&M: Power restored after outages in FW
Indiana Michigan Power is reporting over 1,000 customers without power.
wfft.com
Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
