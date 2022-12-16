ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

INDOT: US 30 back open after overturned semitruck crash

(WANE) — An overturned semitruck had a sizable portion of all lanes of U.S. 30 closed as authorities worked to clear the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). INDOT announced Wednesday morning via its Trafficwise website U.S. 30 was closed between state Route 5 in Larwill...
PIERCETON, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Street Department prepares for impending winter blast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With inclement weather expected to hit northeast Indiana Thursday evening, the City of Fort Wayne Street Department said its preparing to have crews ready and equipped to take on the elements. A release said the Street Department has a full stock of salt and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

GXO Logistics announces closure of Fort Wayne facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, GXO Logistics filed an Indiana WARN notice informing the state a company facility in Fort Wayne will soon be permanently shut down. The facility, which goes by the name XPO Logistics, is located on Bluffton Road and employs 85 people. The notice...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police Department to add river officers in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As more people enjoy Fort Wayne’s three rivers, the need to police the waterways has also grown. That’s why the Fort Wayne Police Department plans to add a boat patrol in 2023. “It would be a seasonal unit primarily when there’s special...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County prosecutor receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a retirement party for Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office presented Richards with the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award. The award is the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow and is usually given to those who...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

PFW, IU Fort Wayne campus closing Thursday at noon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne campus will be closing at noon on Thursday in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions expected across the region, officials have announced. All on-campus events and activities are also cancelled and because the closure is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs

Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Holiday market wraps up at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to enjoy a holiday-themed market at Electric Works. The Artisan Market: Holiday Edition is an inaugural event at Union Street Market. Vendors from northeast Indiana offer goods from fresh food to handmade gifts. The market is in the Arcade,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

One councilmember responds to footage of Mayor’s arrest, Arp holds back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city council has been mostly quiet since the bodycam footage from the night of Mayor Henry’s arrest was released. On the day it was released, Councilman Tom Didier of the third district commented about how it would change his approach to the upcoming election, but it took until Sunday, Dec. 18th for other members of council to give their reaction to WANE 15.
FORT WAYNE, IN
104.1 WIKY

State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
FORT WAYNE, IN

