Your newest Fresno City Council Member

By Rhett Rodriguez
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno’s newest city council member Annalisa Perea of District One took her place on the council Thursday for the first time.

Perea says she is striving to make a difference in the community.

“This means the world to me I now have the chance to serve my community in a different capacity. I’m looking forward to do the work of the people.”

Perea filling the vacancy of former council member Esmerelda Soria who will now represent California’s 27th assembly district.

Soria beat out the former Merced County Sheriff to win the assembly seat.

Perea is ready to go to work.

“My background is I’m a city planner and for the last decade I go to work I work on city development issues park projects infrastructure projects,” said Perea.

The Perea family has a long history with Fresno. Her dad Henry Perea served on the Fresno City Council in the late 90s. He was then succeeded by his son Henry Perea Jr.

Now, it is Annalisa Perea’s term to serve the city.

“When I took office she was probably nine-ten years old she was at my swearing-in ceremony it was a very surreal feeling,” said Henry Perea.

District Two Council Member Mike Karbassi says it’s good to have a fresh perspective on the council.

“I think we’re gonna have to keep up with her. She is very ambitious and we’re already working on projects together,” said Karbassi.

Perea says she looks forward to working with everyone in Fresno.

“I’m gonna provide equal representation to everyone if you need your sidewalk fixed if you have a tree that needs to be trimmed my office is here to serve you,” said Annalisa Perea.

Perea will finish out the last two weeks of Soria’s term before she officially begins her term on January 5th in Fresno.

