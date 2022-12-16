Read full article on original website
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Hospitality association donates to East Tenn. charities
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association donated several thousand dollars to several charities in Sevier County. The association holds a golf tournament each year to raise money for several organizations that help the community. This year, the tournament was very successful; the group was able to help another charity for the very first time: Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.
Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday. The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery. Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings...
Two East Tenn. animal shelters gifted $15K each from local business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee animal shelters were gifted thousands of dollars by Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville ahead of the holidays. Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, received $15,000 each from the local car dealership Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the organizations said the money was especially...
Second Chance Christmas
Christmas dumpster decorated
Here is a list of Christmas lights to check out with your family to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is almost here and there are a lot of local spots to check out some Christmas lights in this week’s Find Your Fun!. The Muddy Creek Christmas Light display is running now through Jan. 2. You can go check out the 61,000 lights at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on the weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
Little Hoot Design stolen trailer
Wreath-laying ceremony brings veteran to tears
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the final day of Wreaths Across America took place in East Tennessee, where several people placed wreaths on the headstones of fallen U.S. veterans. Susan Schmidt, a senior vice commandant at the Marine Corps League in Knoxville, visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park...
Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism and defense from both sides of the issue. Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against...
WATCH: 1940s facility at National Security Complex demolished
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished. Crews finished demolishing the buildings last year but have been focused on tearing up the expansive building foundations. The Biology Complex dated...
