Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15.

The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants, and aircraft cleaners.

No experience is required, all training is provided and part/full time positions will be offered.

Interviews will be held on the spot. Bring two forms of ID if you plan on applying.