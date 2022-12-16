Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15.
The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants, and aircraft cleaners.
No experience is required, all training is provided and part/full time positions will be offered.
Interviews will be held on the spot. Bring two forms of ID if you plan on applying.
