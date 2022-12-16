GloRilla speaks after accusations of mishandling money with women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To help boost her beauty line, Kimberly Renfroe decided to contact Memphis rapper GloRilla to endorse her products.

Renfroe said that she used the phone number and email from the rapper’s Instagram account, in addition to GloRilla’s personal email.

She got a response.

And soon enough, Renfroe agreed to shell out $1,200 for product endorsements by one of rap’s biggest up-and-coming stars who recorded the viral sensation “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”.

“Me and my husband are full-time entrepreneurs and we never know when the next check is coming,” said Renfroe, the owner of Fropunzel Hair & Body Care who is from Memphis but now in Nashville.

She is one of two women FOX13 spoke with about the alleged mishandling of their money involving GloRilla.

Renfroe said after she emailed and called GloRilla’s management, she got a call from someone with a different number with Atlanta’s area code of 470 claiming to be the rapper’s manager. The deal was for Renfroe to pay $1,200 for GloRilla to plug her products for a month.

After she sent the money on the cash app Zelle, Renfroe got another call from the same person saying that the amount was supposed to be $1,500. She asked for a refund but was denied.

Frustrated about what happened, Renfroe took to TikTok to tell her story, which went viral before it was flagged for abuse and taken down.

The other victim was a choreographer from Memphis who told FOX13 that she worked with GloRilla on a dance routine but never got paid for it.

Trinica Goods was hired in August to teach GloRilla at a dance studio in Atlanta some new moves ahead of an Amazon livestream. She was promised $1,500 for her work.

“You know her little signature move that she does?” said Goods, a former dancer for the Memphis Grizzlies who now lives in Atlanta. “She was doing it one way, I choreographed it another way and they have been doing it that way in every other show.”

Goods said she spent more than five hours working with GloRilla and her team, and she posted much of her session on Instagram.

When her time was up, Goods went from one GloRilla team member to another asking about the money she was owed. But she was told that she would be paid when the rapper and her team came to Atlanta again.

Four months later, Goods still haven’t heard anything.

“Putting that on my resume doesn’t pay my bills,” Goods said. “That was five hours of my time that I could have been working on something else. But here it is, I’m trying to go back and forth with grown men about who should pay me.”

After Renfroe’s TikTok story, GloRilla went on Facebook to tell her fans to only contact her through certain channels and not to respond to calls from a 470 area code. This, however, had Renfroe confused because she said that those were the only channels she used in an attempt to reach GloRilla’s team.

In a statement to FOX13 on Friday, GloRilla said that she is aware that someone has been posing as a team member “as part of a scam.” Read the full statement below:

“I was made aware that an individual has been impersonating members of my team and deceiving people for money as part of a scam. I’m looking into the issue, but I’d like to encourage all my fans and supporters to be very careful with how they communicate with online strangers. It’s important to do research and take the appropriate steps to prevent yourselves from being victimized by cybercriminals posing as celebrity teams.”

GloRilla’s management also told FOX13 that it is looking into Goods’ claim that she did not get paid for her work with the rapper.

Anyone who has faced a similar situation can contact FOX13 at news@fox13memphis.com or the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South at dirwin@bbbmidsouth.org.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.