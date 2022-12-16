ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

KTEN.com

Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Denison helps fund U.S. 75 expansion

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison will contribute $1 million to help the Texas Department of Transportation continue construction along highway 75. TxDOT approached the city, asking for financial assistance to rebuild the stretch of highway between Loy Lake Road north to FM 120. The state plans to improve the...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison OKs funding for new Lake Texoma water pump

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — As Denison's population grows, so will the need for water. Earlier this month, the City Council approved $39.5 million to build a new water pump station. It will be able to deliver up to 30 million gallons a day, with room to expand up to 40 million gallons.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Meet the next leader of Atoka Public Schools

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams will be stepping down at the end of this school year. His successor, Mike Martin, was named last week. Martin currently serves at superintendent at Pauls Valley Public Schools. Martin has been in education for 25 years. "I've done...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman police address concerns about readiness

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Tioga ISD lays off 20 staff members

TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of residents attended a special meeting of the Tioga Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday evening to learn the fate of laid-off staff. Because of financial difficulties, the Board laid off approximately 20 staff members. According to published data, Tioga had been operating...
TIOGA, TX
KXII.com

Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9. The Contractor, Jagoe-Public Company of Denton was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete the...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Main Street improvements ahead in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — People who call Whitesboro home will soon see improvements to sidewalks and parking along Main Street in the downtown district. The Texas Department of Transportation said construction on the road also known as State Highway 56 is set to begin on January 9. Retailers will...
WHITESBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Renovation to resume at historic Hotel Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — No matter where you are in the city, you can almost always see the top of Hotel Denison. But for the past few decades the seven-story landmark at 401 West Chestnut Street has been completely empty. “About the 1980s, it stopped being a hotel and...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KTEN.com

Durant police host Shop with a Cop

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — This is the 16th year that the Durant Police Department has hosted its Shop with a Cop event. Durant police and firefighters, the FBI, Choctaw Tribal Police and several volunteers teamed up to serve 125 families this year. "It's about giving back to the kiddos...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore road projects anticipate growth

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore city engineers have a list of projects they will be starting in 2023 aimed at reducing traffic congestion and preparing the city for new developments over the next couple of decades. “These roads are going to be designed for a 30-year life expectancy, so...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore deals with inflation and budget challenges

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The budget for the City of Ardmore for its 2022-23 fiscal year was listed to be more than $117 million. Nearly six months into the fiscal year, rising prices are forcing the city to rethink its spending plan. "It's probably happened more in the last...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Thief steals cash donated to Tom Bean firefighters

TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — The all-volunteer staff at Tom Bean Fire Rescue was hoping for some donations over the holiday season. The department set out a donation jar at the Valero convenience store, as they have in previous years. This money helps fund projects, and to purchase fuel for the fire trucks.
TOM BEAN, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022

The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fire damages Love County home

GREENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area of Love County Sunday. The Love County Fire Department said several volunteer firefighters were nearby and managed to stop the fire before it reached the master bedroom, but most of the rest of the house was a total loss.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
DENISON, TX

