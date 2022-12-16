Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KTEN.com
Denison helps fund U.S. 75 expansion
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison will contribute $1 million to help the Texas Department of Transportation continue construction along highway 75. TxDOT approached the city, asking for financial assistance to rebuild the stretch of highway between Loy Lake Road north to FM 120. The state plans to improve the...
KTEN.com
Denison OKs funding for new Lake Texoma water pump
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — As Denison's population grows, so will the need for water. Earlier this month, the City Council approved $39.5 million to build a new water pump station. It will be able to deliver up to 30 million gallons a day, with room to expand up to 40 million gallons.
KTEN.com
Meet the next leader of Atoka Public Schools
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams will be stepping down at the end of this school year. His successor, Mike Martin, was named last week. Martin currently serves at superintendent at Pauls Valley Public Schools. Martin has been in education for 25 years. "I've done...
KTEN.com
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
KTEN.com
Tioga ISD lays off 20 staff members
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of residents attended a special meeting of the Tioga Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday evening to learn the fate of laid-off staff. Because of financial difficulties, the Board laid off approximately 20 staff members. According to published data, Tioga had been operating...
KXII.com
Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9. The Contractor, Jagoe-Public Company of Denton was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete the...
KTEN.com
Main Street improvements ahead in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — People who call Whitesboro home will soon see improvements to sidewalks and parking along Main Street in the downtown district. The Texas Department of Transportation said construction on the road also known as State Highway 56 is set to begin on January 9. Retailers will...
KTEN.com
Renovation to resume at historic Hotel Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — No matter where you are in the city, you can almost always see the top of Hotel Denison. But for the past few decades the seven-story landmark at 401 West Chestnut Street has been completely empty. “About the 1980s, it stopped being a hotel and...
KTEN.com
Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
KTEN.com
Durant police host Shop with a Cop
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — This is the 16th year that the Durant Police Department has hosted its Shop with a Cop event. Durant police and firefighters, the FBI, Choctaw Tribal Police and several volunteers teamed up to serve 125 families this year. "It's about giving back to the kiddos...
KTEN.com
Ardmore road projects anticipate growth
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore city engineers have a list of projects they will be starting in 2023 aimed at reducing traffic congestion and preparing the city for new developments over the next couple of decades. “These roads are going to be designed for a 30-year life expectancy, so...
KTEN.com
Ardmore deals with inflation and budget challenges
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The budget for the City of Ardmore for its 2022-23 fiscal year was listed to be more than $117 million. Nearly six months into the fiscal year, rising prices are forcing the city to rethink its spending plan. "It's probably happened more in the last...
KTEN.com
Thief steals cash donated to Tom Bean firefighters
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — The all-volunteer staff at Tom Bean Fire Rescue was hoping for some donations over the holiday season. The department set out a donation jar at the Valero convenience store, as they have in previous years. This money helps fund projects, and to purchase fuel for the fire trucks.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
bowienewsonline.com
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
KXII.com
Fire damages Love County home
GREENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area of Love County Sunday. The Love County Fire Department said several volunteer firefighters were nearby and managed to stop the fire before it reached the master bedroom, but most of the rest of the house was a total loss.
KXII.com
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
KXII.com
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in Wilson. Despite the time that’s passed, family is still actively searching for the truth and working to bring them home. ”[We’d been planning for months to search]...
