wvlt.tv
Dozens of athletes across East Tennessee take talents to next level
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period and dozens of athletes across East Tennessee put pen to paper to take their talents to the next level. KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC:. The day started in Knoxville, where Catholic represented three athletes ready to embark on a...
wvlt.tv
Trevor Duncan signs with UT on National Signing Day - clipped version
The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city's zoo. Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football staff officially welcomed a list of newcomers to the program. City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
wvlt.tv
Blue Angels arrival in Smyrna
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
atozsports.com
Vols DC Tim Banks comments on the importance of Jeremy Banks to Tennessee’s defense
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks was asked on Tuesday about the importance of linebacker Jeremy Banks to UT’s defense. Banks has become a key player for Tennessee after initially signing with the program as a running back during the 2018 recruiting cycle. We saw just how important he...
wvlt.tv
UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
wvlt.tv
Vol defense out to disprove doubters in Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bowl practice continues for No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers this week in preparation for the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30. Defensive staff and players met with the media Tuesday and relayed how much it means to be playing in a New Year’s Six game.
After lessons learned, No. 8 Tennessee meets Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee will aim to regain its footing following a loss and remain perfect at home on Wednesday when
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
rockytopinsider.com
Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date
Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee baseball leads nation with five players on preseason All-American Teams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is showing no signs of a setback after a record 10 Vols were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft. Ahead of their 2023 college baseball season, the preseason honors are starting to roll in, and Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.
wvlt.tv
Hospitality association donates to East Tenn. charities
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association donated several thousand dollars to several charities in Sevier County. The association holds a golf tournament each year to raise money for several organizations that help the community. This year, the tournament was very successful; the group was able to help another charity for the very first time: Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.
wvlt.tv
Second Chance Christmas
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
wvlt.tv
Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
wvlt.tv
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
wvlt.tv
Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday. The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery. Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings...
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
wvlt.tv
Here is a list of Christmas lights to check out with your family to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is almost here and there are a lot of local spots to check out some Christmas lights in this week’s Find Your Fun!. The Muddy Creek Christmas Light display is running now through Jan. 2. You can go check out the 61,000 lights at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on the weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
