Effective: 2022-12-21 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO