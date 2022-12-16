Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy to meet with Biden, Congress in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making his way to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress. Wednesday’s trip will be Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter...
Wake up, America! | PennLive letters
Recently, Joe Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre shut down Simon Ateba, the African Media Reporter, because of the question he was asking pertaining to COVID that got her upset and obviously embarrassed her. The end result of that Interview was that she abruptly walked out for everybody to see.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ending restrictions that would allow migrants to seek asylum
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits on...
Pa. judge overturns open records decision, orders release of voting spreadsheet
WILLIAMSPORT – A judge has overturned an Office of Open Records decision and ruled the clear vote cast record (CVR) from the 2020 general election in Lycoming County is public record. Judge Eric R. Linhardt found CVRs are not excepted from public access under the Election Code as they...
