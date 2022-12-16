Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 43, Maine East 30
Athens 40, Williamsville 16
Belleville West 53, East St. Louis 42
Benton 47, Carbondale 22
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 44, Argo 26
Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Pontiac 51
Breese Central 61, Columbia 41
Byron 52, Johnsburg 23
Carlyle 64, Trenton Wesclin 36
Carmi White County 50, Lawrenceville 15
Carterville 45, Herrin 37
Century 58, East Prairie, Mo. 36
Cerro Gordo 75, Heritage 14
Champaign Central 59, Danville 23
Chester 43, Waterloo Gibault 32
Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 25
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit
Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Holy Trinity 48
Chicago (Disney II) 25, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 0
Chicago (Lane) 43, Northside Prep 37
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44, Chicago (Comer) 22
Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 27, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 17
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) def. Chicago CICS-Ellison, forfeit
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Thornton Fractional North 28
Chicago North Grand 35, Collins Academy 27
Christopher 65, Vienna 48
Clemente 44, Chicago Phoenix Academy 24
Clinton 62, Argenta-Oreana 15
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 62, Altamont 58
Cullom Tri-Point 53, Momence 30
Cumberland 57, Dieterich 52
Dakota 40, South Beloit 27
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 72, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 25
Donovan 57, Beecher 52
Dunlap 68, Canton 53
Dupo 40, New Athens 29
Effingham 65, Effingham St. Anthony 43
Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 36, Galatia 30
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 50
Fieldcrest 65, Colfax Ridgeview 26
Fithian Oakwood 43, Hoopeston 23
Flora 43, Eldorado 31
Freeburg 54, Salem 31
Freeport (Aquin) 45, Forreston 35
Fulton Co., Ky. 63, Cairo 30
Galena 40, Rockford Christian 39
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Blue Ridge 26
Goreville 66, Johnston City 50
Grant Park 45, Clifton Central 36
Grayslake North 50, Round Lake 19
Hamilton County 62, Gallatin County 42
Harrisburg 57, Massac County 52
Heyworth 37, LeRoy 35
Highland 46, Triad 29
Hinsdale Adventist Academy 44, Islamic Foundation 11
Hope Academy 60, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 20
Illini Bluffs 57, Biggsville West Central 41
Illini West (Carthage) 34, Liberty 22
Juarez 47, Chicago ( SSICP) 10
Kirkland Hiawatha 33, Aurora Math-Science 18
Lake Forest 72, St. Viator 38
Lewistown 60, Princeville 37
Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 47
Litchfield 44, South County 36
Lockport 42, Stagg 26
Machesney Park Harlem 57, Rockford Auburn 39
Macomb 71, Warsaw West Hancock 42
Mahomet-Seymour 46, Eureka 37
Marengo 39, Woodstock North 23
Maroa-Forsyth 46, Riverton 45, OT
Morrison 53, Lena-Winslow 45
Mt. Pulaski 83, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 25
Nashville 52, Pinckneyville 44
Normal Community 47, Washington 27
North Clay 64, Red Hill 36
North Lawndale 49, Lake View 46
O’Fallon 68, Collinsville 33
Okawville 64, Sparta 22
Orangeville 44, Warren 18
Orion 39, Aledo (Mercer County) 38
Ottawa 62, Princeton 31
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Rantoul 29
Peoria Heights (Quest) 46, Illini Central 42
Petersburg PORTA 67, Auburn 26
Plainfield East 65, Romeoville 30
Pleasant Plains 47, Stanford Olympia 43
Polo 37, Riverdale 32
Quincy 49, Moline 22
Reed-Custer 42, Somonauk 26
River Ridge/Scales Mound 62, Lanark Eastland 42
Robinson 66, OPH 27
Rock Island 51, Sterling 42
Rock Island Alleman 53, Galesburg 51
Rockford Jefferson 43, Belvidere 35
Schurz 45, Chicago Sullivan 40
Seneca 61, Newark 58
St. Edward 48, Elmwood Park 38
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Bismarck-Henning 31
Stillman Valley 70, Pecatonica 16
Taylorville 61, Pana 44
Teutopolis 47, Newton 17
Thornton Fractional South 58, Lemont 39
Tuscola 52, Arcola 28
United Township High School 47, Geneseo 40
Valmeyer 53, Steeleville 49
Walther Christian Academy 80, Providence-St. Mel 12
Waterloo 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35
Waubonsie Valley 79, DeKalb 39
West Prairie 62, Galesburg Christian High School 32
Whitney Young 92, Amundsen 23
Willows 60, Prosser 32
