Kyle Busch Could Have Solved the Key Issue Holding Back Stewart-Haas Racing
SHR has been dabbling in mediocrity, and Kevin Harvick felt signing Kyle Busch would have forced all the drivers to raise their game.
Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Nearly Wreck While Taking His Wife, Amy Earnhardt, Around Bristol at Full Speed?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. would've gotten quite a bit of grief if he'd actually wrecked with his wife in the car.
Kevin Harvick Has Gone Ballistic in Past About NASCAR’s New Addition for Cup Series Racing in 2023
Kevin Harvick has been outspoken about NASCAR's decisions in the past. In 2021, he went ballistic for the organization's decision making on a subject that will be implemented at more races in 2023.
Complacent NASCAR Owners Are Considering a 40-Race Season, a Plugged-in Observer Reports
While NASCAR might be exploring an expanded schedule to generate more money, a longtime reporter says teams don't work hard enough on attracting sponsors.
Once Kicked Out of Indy, NASCAR Brings 'Taxi Cabs' to the Brickyard in '94
It’s difficult to pinpoint when the suits in Daytona Beach and Indianapolis first envisioned “taxi cabs” at the speedway. NASCAR founder/president Bill France Sr. was escorted off its grounds during a visit in 1954, but insisted it wasn’t personal between himself and IMS owner Tony Hulman.
No Practice Ahead of the Daytona 500 Qualifiers Is a Double-Edged Sword
The tentative schedule for the 2023 Daytona 500 shows two practice sessions before qualifying being dropped.
NASCAR Rules Update for 2023
A new NASCAR rule change goes into action regarding chassis shims for 2023. In 2022, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. The car is designed to be identical from team to team. However, within the rulebook, there’s wiggle room to make each car a little different. Ahead of the...
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Hall of Fame Case Includes His Busch Series Championship Trophy and These Other Iconic Items
In January 2022, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. His induction came five years after he retired from full-time Cup Series racing and 26 years after he broke onto the NASCAR scene in 1996. Like every inductee before him, Earnhardt has a display case of mementoes from his storied career at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. Think of the case as the ultimate Dale Jr. time capsule.
Thunder In Carolina
It’s tough being a bit of a movie fanatic and a hot rod guy at the same time. You find yourself trying mix the two, but the pot at the end of the rainbow is almost ALWAYS empty. Hot Rod b-movies, with only a few exceptions, are often absolute crap.
NASCAR Called Out by Fans Over ‘Happy Holidays’ Message
NASCAR fans have a bone to pick with whoever’s running their Twitter account. The stock car racing company has drawn the ire of some of its most stalwart fans for its recent tweet. In the social media post, NASCAR wished their followers and fans “Happy Holidays.” Little did they know, this seemingly innocuous tweet would create a firestorm from irritated fans.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
INSIGHT: Ron Malec and Mark Martin on what took Jimmie Johnson to the next level
This is the second in a series reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who competed against him or with him at Hendrick Motorsports. Plenty has been said about the greatness of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team, and all the variables came together perfectly to create a dynasty.
