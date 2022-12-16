ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop

By Bernie Zilio
 5 days ago

Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps.

Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday.

Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho.

Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps.

Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum.

In the various photos, the young model leaned on one of the turnstiles before hopping up and sitting on it as she alternated between serious and playful shots.

Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps.
But don’t let Leni’s unwavering professionalism and dedication to her craft fool you!

The beauty was seen wrapped in a plush white robe and had comfy Uggs on her feet just outside the station entrance. After all, the Big Apple got down to a frigid 31 degrees Fahrenheit yesterday.

Leni and her supermodel mom, 49, made headlines not too long ago for a lingerie ad many deemed “weird” and “disturbing.”

In the October campaign for Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, the mother-daughter duo pressed their scantily clad bodies up against each other while modeling lace bras and underwear .

“Like mother and daughter. Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favourite lingerie,” the company’s Instagram page captioned one of the stills .

“The photo is weird and the caption makes it weirder lol,” one critic commented, while another wrote under a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, “So disturbing… 😢 Put them in different ads.”

The brunette beauty was also seen wearing a plush white robe outside the chilly station entrance.
Leni, however, was unbothered by the onslaught of opinions.

She later told Page Six at her mom’s annual Halloween party that she “honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions” to the pictures.

“I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom,” she said. “I think the photos turned out great.”

