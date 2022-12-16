GFANZ Establishes Working Group to Support Capital Mobilization for Viet Nam Just Energy Transition Partnership

Read full article on original website
VC Fund Nemesis Technologies to Add More Liquidity by Connecting Investors with Opportunities in AI, DeepTech
Nemesis Technologies, a venture capital fund that invests in deep technology, announced that it is on course to become the world’s “largest” digitally securitized fund, with significant nine-figure backing from Institutional Investors & Family Offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US. Set up throughout 2022, Nemesis Technologies...
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Issues License to Manafa, a Finance Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recently announced the licensing of Manafa – a finance company specialized in debt-based crowdfunding in the Kingdom. Manafa is “a closed joint-stock company with a capital of SAR 40 million.” The license was granted to the company “after a successful trial run in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
Risk Management Firm Acin Receives Investment from JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group
Acin, the global operational risk control data network, announced it has closed $24 million in Series B funding from a strategic consortium of banks, “comprised of JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group.”. The investment round was also “supported by existing investors Notion Capital, Talis Capital...
Danish Payment Firm BOKIS Extennds Partnership with Nets
BOKIS, a Danish payment and card company, and Nets, part of the Nexi Group, have entered into a new agreement that “runs until 31 December 2029.”. BOKIS member banks will continue “to issue and process the Danish domestic card, Dankort, and international payment cards through Nets.”. The BOKIS...
Fennel Financials Partners with Eventus for Trade Surveillance on ESG focused Equity Investing Platform
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, and Fennel Financials LLC, which just launched an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-focused platform offering retail investors access to tools to better engage with companies, announced that Fennel has “chosen to deploy the Eventus Validus platform for all of its trade surveillance activities.”
Hashgraph Association Funds First Round of Projects for Innovation Program
The Hashgraph Association has announced the funding of its first round of projects for its innovation program. Based in Switzerland, the Hashgraph Foundation aims to accelerate the adoption of its distributed ledger technology. Hashgraph states there are three cohorts of 12 projects each which will receive funding. Participating projects will be developing solutions in Fintech, Insurtech, Greentech, Agritech, Sportstech, Mediatech, DeFi, Stablecoins, Web 3.0, Gaming, Metaverse, NFTs, DAOs, and Tokenization.
Incoming House Financial Services Committee Chair Adds Financial Services Innovation Offices to Priorities
The incoming Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, Patrick McHenry, has issued a statement that he plans to add Financial Services Innovation Offices (FSIOs) back on the agenda. As the Republicans will take over the House in January after gaining the majority in the mid-terms, all of the...
United Fintech Acquires Cobalt to Enhance FX, Digital Assets Trading Capabilities
United Fintech, the end-to-end solution for banking technology, announced the 100 percent acquisition of Cobalt, the provider of critical risk and data services to the FX and digital asset markets. The acquisition elevates United Fintech’s position “as the leading end-to-end solution connecting financial institutions with innovative fintechs to accelerate digital...
Edison Partners Invests in Schedule K-1 Automation Disruptor K1x, Inc.
Edison Partners, a growth equity investment firm, announced a $15 million investment in K1x, the provider of automated solutions for aggregation and packet production for the Schedule K-1 federal tax form and end-to-end tax return solutions for tax-exempt organizations. The investment closely “follows K1x’s acquisition of tax-technology products from Crowe...
Cerved, Greenomy to Enable Italian Firms to Align with EU Sustainable Finance Regulations
Cerved, the Italian platform focused on credit risk analysis and management, has signed a strategic partnership with Greenomy, the ESG Market Infrastructure, “to deliver a new service on the Italian market designed to help businesses comply with new EU Sustainable Finance regulations (EU Taxonomy, CSRD, and SFDR).”. This agreement...
StartEngine Raised $189 Million in 2022, Considering More Acquisitions
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, reports that it has raised over $189 million in 2022. StartEngine offers securities mainly under Reg CF and Reg A+ but Reg D as well. According to a blog post, StartEngine claims to be raising more than two top...
CEPRES to Address Challenges for LPs, GPs in Private Equity Fundraising
CEPRES, which claims to be the leader in private market data and investment technology, announced new solutions to better handle today’s challenges in private market fundraising for both limited partners (LPs) and general partners (GPs). CEPRES Fund Screener, part of the CEPRES Due Diligence suite, has reportedly been expanded...
Fiserv, Wedge Work Together to Offer Programmable Payments
Wedge and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) have partnered on programmable payments, according to a release. Wedge is an app-based service that offers a digital wallet and spending app, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and cash. Fiserv is a payments and transfers Fintech. Wedge will bring its services to the AppMarket from Fiserv...
Startup Funding Into US Firms Sinks by 40%
Funding into US startups has dropped by a precipitous 40%, according to a new report. In 2021, startups raised $296 billion. During 2022, this number has declined to $176 billion, a dramatic decline for a key sector of the economy. Entrepreneurship and small businesses are key drivers of economic growth...
Blockchain Intelligence Group Adds Cardano, Stacks Blockchain Support
Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announced the availability of the Cardano and Stacks blockchains on its platform, which “provides crypto firms, law enforcement, banks and government intelligence and security for cryptocurrency transactions.”. Lance Morginn, president at...
Digital Assets: Kava, Bitget Exchange Aim to Bring More Traders into Web3
Kava has partnered with cryptocurrency trading platform, Bitget. The partnership includes the KAVA token listing on the Bitget exchange Innovation Zone. By partnering with Bitget, Kava aims “to increase the liquidity of KAVA tokens by making it easier for users to access a wide range of trading pairs and currencies.”
Binance Pay, Pyypl to Bring Users a Secure Online Transaction Experience
The world of blockchain and crypto is becoming ever more “integrated” into our everyday lives as the Web3 space continues to grow, according to an update from Binance. To help their users do more with their Binance account, the digital asset firm has partnered with Pyypl, a non-bank digital wallet app that “gives users around the world access to the financial system via a smartphone.”
Digital Asset Management Platform LumiShare Raises $3.2 Million in Funding led by Abu Dhabi Royal Family
LumiShare (previously IllumiShare), a digital asset management ecosystem, has raised $3.2 million in a funding round led by the Abu Dhabi royal family. According to a company statement, the funds were part of the early stages of its Abu-Dhabi-licensed $SRG token presale. The funding will be used to buy gold reserves that will be stored in a safe room at a bank in Abu-Dhabi and broadcast live 24/7.
Fintech Provider Quavo Fraud & Disputes Completes PCI Renewal
Fintech provider Quavo Fraud & Disputes has announced their completion and renewal of the 3.2.1 version of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Requirements and Security Assessment Procedures. Quavo initially “achieved its PCI DSS Version 3.2.1 certification in August of 2021.”. Attaining this renewal emphasizes Quavo’s...
US Faster Payments Council Releases Second Cross-Border Payments Industry Bulletin
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, published the second edition of the Cross-Border Payments Bulletin in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. The FPC Cross-Border Payments Work Group, sponsored by Wells Fargo, developed this latest industry bulletin...
