FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule
As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP drops career-high 43 in Warriors' win
The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.
NBC Sports
Kerr predicts where Steph, Klay, Dray will be in 20 years
Over the last decade, the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have gone through the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. Injuries. Tears. Doubt. Six NBA Finals appearances. Four championships. While Golden State’s latest title proved that the trio has still got...
NBC Sports
Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game
If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
NBC Sports
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
NBC Sports
What surprised Brogdon about Tatum when he joined Celtics
When Malcolm Brogdon was traded to the Boston Celtics over the summer, he knew he was joining one of the best teams in the NBA. The veteran guard wanted to land in Boston to play alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and have a shot at a championship. Brogdon already...
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’
Tonight, the Utah Jazz roll into Cleveland and, for the first time, Donovan Mitchell will face off against the club where he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career. It’s not the big, emotional moments, those come later. Mitchell returns to Utah on Jan. 10, and he and the Cavaliers face Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves four days later (the teams played earlier this season but Mitchell was sidelined). Tonight is the first step.
NBC Sports
Red hot Orlando Magic could be sellers at the trade deadline
Before stumbling against the Hawks Monday, the Orlando Magic had been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, having won six in a row including wins over the Celtics and Clippers. It’s a hot streak based around the play of young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. But...
NBC Sports
Bruins place Smith on waivers; Here's how it impacts their salary cap
Craig Smith's career with the Boston Bruins could be over very soon. The veteran forward was placed on waivers Sunday, the B's announced. The other 31 NHL teams have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to claim Smith or he will remain with the Bruins. Smith can also be assigned to the AHL's Providence Bruins if he clears waivers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors are blown out by Knicks at MSG
The Warriors hit the big stage of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, but their show, without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, failed to captivate the audience. Trailing from the opening tip and never mounting much of a threat to the Knicks, Golden State took a 132-94 loss that sent its road record spiraling to an NBA-worst 3-15.
NBC Sports
Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start
The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Sabonis' double-double not enough vs. Hornets
SACRAMENTO -- In their first game back at Golden 1 Center since Dec. 4, the Kings were relieved to be back playing in front of a sold-out home crowd. But it wasn’t quite the homecoming they had hoped for. In search of their third straight win, the Kings’ efforts fell short on Monday night, losing 125-119 to the Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports
Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball
Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery. The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday, Curry provided an update for fans during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Grading an interesting Bo Horvat mock trade proposal between Canucks, Bruins
There's a good chance Bo Horvat is the most popular name in the rumor mill during the weeks and months leading into the March 3 NHL trade deadline. It's not hard to figure out why, either. For starters, the Vancouver Canucks captain is a fantastic player and a legit No....
NBC Sports
Warriors bullied from deep, on glass in 38-point loss to Knicks
NEW YORK -- Historically, the Warriors are known as the NBA's jump-shooting team, especially from beyond the arc. New York basketball is all about grit, toughness and doing the dirty work. In the Warriors' ugly 132-94 blowout loss Tuesday to the New York Knicks, a major difference-maker was Golden State going cold from deep.
NBC Sports
Watch Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd get ejected for arguing call
NBA referees have been needlessly quick with some ejections this season, but when you have the reputation and history of complaining that Luka Doncic does, the officials aren’t cutting you any slack. In the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota, Doncic thought he drew a foul on Jaden McDaniels...
NBC Sports
Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of former teammates
Across his 15-year NBA playing career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a court with some of the best to ever play the game. But if Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?. That's exactly what NBC Sports Bay Area's...
NBC Sports
Bulls reportedly frustrated with on-court chemistry between LaVine, DeRozan
When Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan share the court this season, the Bulls have a -3.6 net rating — that’s two points per 100 worse than the team average as a whole (stats via Cleaning the Glass). As a duo, they tend to play next to each other taking turns rather than with and off each other, and the result has not been pretty.
NBC Sports
Canucks' reported asking price for Bo Horvat revealed; Should Bruins pay it?
The Vancouver Canucks are an interesting team to watch as the March 3 NHL trade deadline approaches. If the Canucks start to slide in the standings -- they are five points out of a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Monday -- maybe they look to make some moves with an eye toward the future.
