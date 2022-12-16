San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO