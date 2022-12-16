Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Fire District to Open New Station, Provide Service to Pinole
A contract between the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the city of Pinole for the district to provide fire and emergency services in the city will take hold starting March 1, 2023. The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the contract unanimously in November. The county Board of...
NBC Bay Area
SF Neighborhood Wants Help From City to Deal With Growing Health, Safety Threats
A San Francisco neighborhood knows what it wants for Christmas: help from the city to deal with growing health and safety threats. Leaders of the Fillmore District -- the heart of the City’s African American community -- called in city brass Monday to demand action. “We want action and...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders
A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
State Grant Will Fund Facilities for Youth Psychiatric Care in SF
San Francisco has been awarded a $33.7 million grant to build new psychiatric facilities for young people, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed. The funding will be used to build new inpatient and outpatient facilities at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The inpatient unit will have 12 beds,...
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe
San Francisco’s Union Square was packed over the weekend as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor. “It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to...
NBC Bay Area
Earthquake Preparedness: What to Do Before the Next Big One
As officials in Northern California continue to assess the damage following Tuesday morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, authorities in the Bay Area say the temblor should have everyone checking to make sure they're prepared for the next big one. "A really important thing is build an emergency kit, something that includes...
NBC Bay Area
Fog Advisory Issued for East Bay, Sacramento Valley
Drivers headed east out of the Bay Area are being advised to drive with caution as a dense fog warning was issued by the National Weather Service. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less towards the eastern areas of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, especially east of the Altamont Pass.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Airport Getting Ready for New Brand Identity to Emphasize Location
San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Coffee Shop Fed Up With Burglaries, Want City to Take Action
A North Bay coffee shop says it's fed up and making changes after being burglarized twice in six weeks. The scene at Grind Cafe in Vallejo Monday morning was an all too familiar one. The shop had to do the same kind of clean up just six weeks ago after...
NBC Bay Area
Hundreds Mark the Start of Hanukkah with SF Union Square Menorah Lighting
Hundreds of people packed into San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday evening to mark the start of Hanukkah by watching the lighting of a giant, public menorah. Organizers say this annual Union Square event first took place in 1975 in what they call "the first big public menorah and celebration of Chanukah outside of Israel." They said the tradition was started with support from late rock promoter and Holocaust survivor Bill Graham.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose
San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
NBC Bay Area
3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes East Bay
A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in the East Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 8:34 a.m. and was centered about 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details...
NBC Bay Area
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest ‘Sextortion' Suspect Linked to San Jose Teen's Suicide
San Jose police arrested a man linked to the sextortion suicide death of a San Jose teen in February 2022. Jonathan Kassi, 25, of Reseda, California, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Thursday in Van Nuys. Custody then was transferred to SJPD detectives, who brought Kassi to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Responders Urge People to Not Call 911 Unless It's Critical
Emergency responders say this tridemic is straining the entire emergency response system with respiratory illnesses flooding dispatch centers and impacting ambulance response times. “We’re receiving hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of calls every day and were transporting as a result of those calls, were transporting somewhere on the order of...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Car Runs Her Over in Davenport Driveway
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the driveway when a 76-year-old man backed up his 2002 Ford vehicle in the driveway.
NBC Bay Area
Saratoga Man Accused of Posing as Doctor on Dating App, Injecting Woman With Fat Reducer
A Saratoga man is accused of posing as a doctor to inject a woman with what she thought was Botox. Prosecutors said Brody Amir Moazzeni used an alias and a dating app to advertise his services and they believe there may be more victims. Moazzeni was recently arraigned on the criminal charge.
NBC Bay Area
Pinole Police Latest Agency Attempting to Remove Officer Suicide Stigma
A first-of-its-kind effort is underway to draw attention to a problem police agencies have traditionally swept under the rug -- police officer suicides are on the rise. But the Pinole Police Department is hoping its latest effort will both honor the lives lost, and highlight the need to start talking about the problem.
