Oakland, CA

NBC Bay Area

Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders

A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person shot at 24th St. Mission BART plaza in SF

Correction: The 40-year-old Oakland man was not the victim in the BART plaza shooting. He is the victim of the Tenderloin shooting earlier that day. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was shot Sunday evening at the 24th St. Mission BART plaza, according to San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani’s Twitter. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three Kings Day at Children's Discovery Museum

Join the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose on Saturday, Jan. 7 for festive fun with the three kings and more at the 25th annual celebration of Three Kings Day. Make and decorate a crown, enjoy lively and traditional Mariachi youth performers and folklórico dance, delight in gifts of chocolate coins handed out by the kings, and learn how to make real tortillas. Plus, share your talents during the Open Mic sessions.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Shot, Killed While Trying to Prevent Vallejo Waitress From Getting Robbed

Scotty’s Restaurant in Vallejo is raising money for the family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to prevent a waitress from getting robbed. “Just a thank you to anyone and everyone who knew him and is reaching out to me, I want to thank them so much,” said Sandra Sundin, trying her best to process the loss of her husband Bob Sundin.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday

Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Airport Getting Ready for New Brand Identity to Emphasize Location

San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location

CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
CUPERTINO, CA
NBC Bay Area

OUSD Looks Into Proposal to Increase Crime Prevention on Campus

In the East Bay, the Oakland Unified School District is looking to move into the second phase of a police-free school proposal that could cost millions of dollars to achieve. The challenge in that is to make families and staff feel safe without police on campus, even as worries grow about safety.
OAKLAND, CA

