Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders
A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
Mountain lion cub found alone under Santa Cruz home
A Santa Cruz resident made a surprising discovery when she found an adorable, tiny mountain lion cub hiding under her house's deck.
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
Person shot at 24th St. Mission BART plaza in SF
Correction: The 40-year-old Oakland man was not the victim in the BART plaza shooting. He is the victim of the Tenderloin shooting earlier that day. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was shot Sunday evening at the 24th St. Mission BART plaza, according to San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani’s Twitter. […]
Three Kings Day at Children's Discovery Museum
Join the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose on Saturday, Jan. 7 for festive fun with the three kings and more at the 25th annual celebration of Three Kings Day. Make and decorate a crown, enjoy lively and traditional Mariachi youth performers and folklórico dance, delight in gifts of chocolate coins handed out by the kings, and learn how to make real tortillas. Plus, share your talents during the Open Mic sessions.
Man Shot, Killed While Trying to Prevent Vallejo Waitress From Getting Robbed
Scotty’s Restaurant in Vallejo is raising money for the family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to prevent a waitress from getting robbed. “Just a thank you to anyone and everyone who knew him and is reaching out to me, I want to thank them so much,” said Sandra Sundin, trying her best to process the loss of her husband Bob Sundin.
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday
Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
Saratoga Man Accused of Posing as Doctor on Dating App, Injecting Woman With Fat Reducer
A Saratoga man is accused of posing as a doctor to inject a woman with what she thought was Botox. Prosecutors said Brody Amir Moazzeni used an alias and a dating app to advertise his services and they believe there may be more victims. Moazzeni was recently arraigned on the criminal charge.
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
Vallejo Coffee Shop Fed Up With Burglaries, Want City to Take Action
A North Bay coffee shop says it's fed up and making changes after being burglarized twice in six weeks. The scene at Grind Cafe in Vallejo Monday morning was an all too familiar one. The shop had to do the same kind of clean up just six weeks ago after...
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SF Neighborhood Wants Help From City to Deal With Growing Health, Safety Threats
A San Francisco neighborhood knows what it wants for Christmas: help from the city to deal with growing health and safety threats. Leaders of the Fillmore District -- the heart of the City’s African American community -- called in city brass Monday to demand action. “We want action and...
San Jose Airport Getting Ready for New Brand Identity to Emphasize Location
San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
Crowds Return to SF's Union Square, City Strives to Keep Shoppers Safe
San Francisco’s Union Square was packed over the weekend as some visitors celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and others stepped out to see the square lit up with holiday decor. “It’s awesome!,” said 11-year-old Andre Briones who was one of the hundreds of people at the square to...
After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
OUSD Looks Into Proposal to Increase Crime Prevention on Campus
In the East Bay, the Oakland Unified School District is looking to move into the second phase of a police-free school proposal that could cost millions of dollars to achieve. The challenge in that is to make families and staff feel safe without police on campus, even as worries grow about safety.
