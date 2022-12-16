ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Michigan gas price averages set new 2022 low price

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA; Michigan gas price averages have fallen 17 cents over the past week, setting a new record low price for the calendar year. Statewide, drivers are paying an average of $3.07 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; that price is 81 cents less than this time last month. The national average still remains slightly higher than that, at $3.15 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
WLUC

Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America will be holding multiple food distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday. The first location will be in Schoolcraft County. It will be located at the Central Park Ball Field, at 345 Elm Street in Manistique. Distribution is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MSP encourages preparedness ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather upon us, and the potential for dangerously cold and hazardous weather this week and holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. According to a...
1470 WFNT

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

