Michigan gas price averages set new 2022 low price
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA; Michigan gas price averages have fallen 17 cents over the past week, setting a new record low price for the calendar year. Statewide, drivers are paying an average of $3.07 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; that price is 81 cents less than this time last month. The national average still remains slightly higher than that, at $3.15 per gallon.
Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America will be holding multiple food distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday. The first location will be in Schoolcraft County. It will be located at the Central Park Ball Field, at 345 Elm Street in Manistique. Distribution is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.
MSP encourages preparedness ahead of winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather upon us, and the potential for dangerously cold and hazardous weather this week and holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. According to a...
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Refuse to Turn Off Their Bright Lights
There is nothing more annoying than blinding bright lights in your face while you're trying to drive at night. Is it just me or does it seem like fewer people these days are turning off their high beams for other drivers?. I don't know what's been going on lately but...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
This Is The Coldest City In Michigan
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
Expect to pay more for car insurance in 2023, analysts say
CHARLOTTE — You’ve probably noticed that gas prices are coming down. According to GasBuddy, North Carolina’s average dropped 40 cents from last month, and South Carolina’s almost 44 cents. But Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke says drivers should plan to pay about $10 more on car...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
He threatened to 'rip her throat out' with his teeth.
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Michigan store is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a ticket worth a large prize amount.
Good Samaritans in critical condition after being hit by car as they assisted others in crashes
Two Good Samaritans — a 42-year-old Royal Oak woman and a 52-year-old Howell man — are hospitalized with critical injuries after stopping on the shoulder of the overpass of I-96 and U.S. 23 to assist drivers in crashes that happened just minutes earlier. According to a release from...
Investigation unfolding in Livonia after semi truck driver allegedly shot at other motorist while on I-96
Police said I-96 in Wayne County will be shut down Friday morning in search of evidence after a semi truck driver was accused of shooting a gun at another motorist while on the freeway.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
