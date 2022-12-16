A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 15-18

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – You don’t have to look far for holiday events this weekend. There are festive events taking place all around Hampton Roads. Take a look to see what is happening in your area.

Chesapeake

Santa’s Workshop

Santa’s workshop will be transported to the Historic Greenbrier Farms this weekend. The farm is located at 225 Sign Pine road.

Head to Santa’s workshop for festive activities including, ornament making, holiday story time, singalongs, cookie decorating and more. And, don’t forget to get your photo taken with Santa.

There will be two sessions available on Saturday, December 17.

Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event costs $25 per ticket and is limited to 2 adults per child. For more information, click here .

Fa La La Land

Back for the second weekend, head to the Chesapeake City Hall campus for the free holiday event. On December 17, head to the City Hall area, located around 306 Cedar road, for Fa La La Land.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season at this winter wonderland, featuring various activities including, carolers, face painting, baby goats in holiday sweaters, live snow globes, holiday-themed food trucks and more.

For more information, click here .

Hampton

Peninsula All-Star Classic

This Saturday, December 17 in partnership with the City of Hampton, City on my Chest presents the Peninsula All-Star Classic at Darling Stadium, located at 4111 Victoria Blvd.

70 of the top local high school football players will play in the City on My Chest vs. Sports Academy game. More than 20 colleges are expected to attend.

Guests can begin arriving at noon and the game will begin at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public to watch.

Newport News

Operation Sgt. Santa

This weekend is the last chance to take a holiday ride on Fort Eustis Railroad. Operation Sgt. Santa. Rides are available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is located at Joint Base Langley Eustis. Visitors can enter at the Matthew Jones House Historical Marker.

Head to the event early for hot chocolate, cookies, and entertainment. Then, enjoy the 1-hour train ride in holiday-decorated cars. Santa will make an appearance at the event and each child will get a free gift once onboard.

If you choose the barbershop car, reservations are required.

Tickets are required for the event, and start at $40. Children can ride for free if they fit in an adult’s lap, limited to one child per lap. Anyone can purchase tickets, but in order to get on base you must have a DoD, Veteran, Retired, Contractor or VHIC ID Card holder with you. This event is not open to the general public.

For more information, click here .

Norfolk

Miracle Night Market

The Waterside District monthly night market turns festive on Thursday, December 15.

Enjoy the holiday event from 6 to 9 p.m. This special night market will feature various vendors featuring handmade goods, food, art, and more.

For more information, click here .

Christmas Movie Night

On Friday, December 16, Norfolk Parks and Recreation presents Christmas Movie Night.

Head to Titustown Recreation Center, located at 7545 Diven Street, to watch The Grinch. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Holiday treats will be available, including hot cocoa, marshmallows, and cookies.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and wear cozy pajamas. For more information, click here .

Holiday Vintage Market

Head to Selden Market, located at 208 E. Main St, for the Holiday Vintage Market.

Hosted by Hank’s Vintage, the event will feature about 40 small businesses. The market will be open on Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to shopping a mix of vintage items including, records, books, apparel, and handbags, there will also be activities for the whole family. Guests can enjoy a visit from Santa, live music, food and drinks, free gift wrapping, and more.

Click here for more information.

Portsmouth

Snow Wonders

The Children’s Museum of Virginia is hosting Snow Wonders this weekend. Head to the museum located at 221 High Street on Friday and Saturday to enjoy a “magical holiday experience”.

Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17 the event will be at 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. During the event, visitors can snow falling from the sky and music with the whole family.

If you cannot attend the event this weekend, there will be two other opportunities on December 23 and December 30.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here .

Suffolk

How the Grinch Stole East Suffolk

Friday, December 16 instead of visits with Santa, take the family to visit the Grinch.

Head to East Suffolk Recreation Center, located at 138 S 6th St for a night of holiday fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The recreation center will have arts and crafts, a hot cocoa bar, and a gingerbread house competition. Take photos with the Grinch to remember the special event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to a local charity.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Virginia Beach

Holi-Rays

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is ready for the holidays!

Visit the Aquarium’s Holi-Rays event on December 16 and 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday dress or pajamas and enjoy a evening of holiday fun.

As you wander the museum you’ll discover Saint Nick scuba diving, Mr. and Mrs. Claus preparing presents, and have the opportunity to decorate ornaments in a green-way with recycled materials.

Tickets are required for the event and cost $25.95 per person. For more information, click here .

Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade

The 3rd annual parade will take place Saturday, December 17 at Long Bay Pointe Marina, located at 2109 W Great Neck Road.

The festive parade will being at 5 p.m. with a variety of boats floating by. Take a look at the event’s Facebook Page for the best places to view the parade. This event is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

Outer Banks

Candy Cane Hunt

Head to Dowdy Park, located at 3005 South Croatan Highway in Nags Head for a family-friendly holiday event.

The event will now take place Tuesday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m. It was rescheduled from its original date Thursday, December 15 due to weather. Candy canes will be scattered across the park for the scavenger hunt. To make it fun and fair for all ages, there will be two hunts covering two age groups.

Guests are recommended to bring flashlights and wear warm clothes. Prizes will be awarded for the most candy canes found.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here .

