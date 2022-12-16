Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
whdh.com
2 people are dead, 12 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
(CNN) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the...
Comments / 0