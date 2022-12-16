ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
REVERE, MA

