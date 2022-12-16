ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Crimson

Attorneys Clash Over Key Witness’ Credibility in Closing Arguments for Harvard Admissions Bribery Trial

BOSTON – Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over the credibility of a self-described “middleman” in the alleged admissions bribery scheme between ex-Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand and a Harvard parent in closing arguments Tuesday. The government alleged wealthy Maryland businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao paid $1.5 million...
