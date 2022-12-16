Read full article on original website
Laura Kaia
5d ago
Democrats pull this phoney sham all over the country and make themselves multi millionaires. Democrats collude and pass bills to go too the homeless yet very, very little of it goes to the problem. The money gets funneled into political, bureaucratic and donor pockets. San Francisco is a good example of what happens to the cities and states that spend millions and millions of tax dollars but the city is a disaster. Pelosi and Democrats are 100 millionaires several times over thanks to phony schemes like this.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
publicola.com
King County Plans to Move Up to 150 Inmates to Address Capacity Issues at Downtown Jail
Earlier this year, King County Executive Dow Constantine quietly added $3.5 million to the county’s budget for “potential contracted services to address jail capacity issues”—a reference to understaffing at the King County Correctional Facility in downtown Seattle, which is currently facing a shortage of about 120 officers. Despite offering bonuses of up to $15,000, the county Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) has found it challenging to hire and retain jail guards, thanks in large part to long shifts and poor working conditions; the more guards leave, the worse the problem becomes.
Washington files major opioid lawsuit against Albertson's, Kroger and Rite Aid
SEATTLE — The Washington Attorney General said his office filed a lawsuit Wedneday against three large pharmacy chains, accusing the companies of skirting federal regulations, flooding the state with opioid drugs and fueling illegal drug rings. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the lawsuit against Albertson's, Kroger and Rite Aid...
KUOW
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
Joe Kent concedes Washington state District 3 race
SEATTLE — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent conceded in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District after an official recount his campaign applied for. "I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded," Kent said in a statement. "While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of."
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?
Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
What to know about Washington state’s ‘tripledemic’
Should I be wearing a mask? How can I get a booster shot? We're answering your questions about COVID, RSV and the flu.
olympiatime.com
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
theorcasonian.com
Inslee update: State budget, $4 billion housing referendum, WSU clean energy program, behavioral health
Inslee releases 2023 budget proposal with major focus on housing, homelessness and behavioral health. Gov. Jay Inslee revealed his proposed budget for the upcoming biennium on Dec. 14 at the capitol. The highlight of the budget is an audacious housing proposal to fast-track and scale up housing across the state.
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
WA Dems propose assault weapon ban, gun purchase permit
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced legislative proposals on Monday that would prohibit assault weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make gun sellers potentially liable for negligent sales in the state.
Chronicle
Washington Pot Sales Decline for First Time in the Decade Since Legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
Chronicle
Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs
Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
shorelineareanews.com
Ecology news: Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs)
OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new, light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since an historic decision...
Washington Examiner
Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis
(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Announces $4 Billion Plan to Reduce Homelessness, But Would Need Voter Approval
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his office is proposing a $4 billion plan to allocate more state funding towards housing solutions, but would require voter approval. On Dec. 14, Inslee proposed a statewide voter referendum that would raise $4 billion over the next six years, issuing bonds outside Washington’s debt limit.
KXLY
Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public
A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
KING 5
