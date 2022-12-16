SEATTLE — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent conceded in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District after an official recount his campaign applied for. "I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded," Kent said in a statement. "While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO