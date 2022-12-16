ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 10

Laura Kaia
5d ago

Democrats pull this phoney sham all over the country and make themselves multi millionaires. Democrats collude and pass bills to go too the homeless yet very, very little of it goes to the problem. The money gets funneled into political, bureaucratic and donor pockets. San Francisco is a good example of what happens to the cities and states that spend millions and millions of tax dollars but the city is a disaster. Pelosi and Democrats are 100 millionaires several times over thanks to phony schemes like this.

Reply
5
Related
News Talk KIT

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

King County Plans to Move Up to 150 Inmates to Address Capacity Issues at Downtown Jail

Earlier this year, King County Executive Dow Constantine quietly added $3.5 million to the county’s budget for “potential contracted services to address jail capacity issues”—a reference to understaffing at the King County Correctional Facility in downtown Seattle, which is currently facing a shortage of about 120 officers. Despite offering bonuses of up to $15,000, the county Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) has found it challenging to hire and retain jail guards, thanks in large part to long shifts and poor working conditions; the more guards leave, the worse the problem becomes.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline

Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Joe Kent concedes Washington state District 3 race

SEATTLE — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent conceded in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District after an official recount his campaign applied for. "I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded," Kent said in a statement. "While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of."
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
olympiatime.com

How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Chronicle

Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs

Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis

(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public

A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy