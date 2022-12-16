[UPDATE: Suspect Down]Law Enforcement Responding East of Fort Bragg After Reports of Domestic Violence, Armed Subject, Shots Fired

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.

