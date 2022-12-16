[UPDATE: Suspect Down]Law Enforcement Responding East of Fort Bragg After Reports of Domestic Violence, Armed Subject, Shots Fired

Read full article on original website
Accused DUI Driver Acquitted by Mendocino County Jury
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Tuesday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Antonio La Piccarella, age 32, generally of the Willits area, had been...
Khadijah Britton’s Family Wants More Than the Feather Alert Notification System—They Want Justice
Starting in 2023, California law enforcement will have a new tool to serve the state’s indigenous peoples known as the Feather Alert. Like the long-used Amber and Silver Alerts, the Feather Alert is a coordinated notification system that will be used to notify the public when a native person goes missing under suspicious circumstances.
Vehicle Parked On Sidewalk, Males Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
Mini Cooper Speeds Through Lower Lake Sobriety Check Point—Subsequent Pursuit Ends in Crash
The following is a post from the CHP Clear Lake Facebook Page:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, CHP Clear Lake Area personnel conducted a DUI checkpoint on southbound State Route 53 in Lower Lake, Lake County. CHP officers contacted nearly 500 drivers, issued 14 citations, impounded two vehicles and conducted four DUI investigations.
Man Shoots Himself After Reported Domestic Violence Incident Near Fort Bragg
A fast-moving domestic violence incident occurred on the 3900 block of Comptche Ukiah Road near Fort Bragg involving an armed man. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene after the armed man reportedly shot himself in the head around 6:38 p.m. At approximately 6:20 p.m., scanner traffic indicated a...
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
Male Laying In Roadway, Items Dropped In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 12.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
Public Invited to Give Input and Ask Questions About Redwood Valley’s Early Warning Sirens Project
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the County of Mendocino, Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department, and CTC Mass Notification will be holding a public meeting at the Redwood Valley Fire Station (8481 East Road, Redwood Valley, CA 95470) from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to discuss the Redwood Valley Early Warning Sirens Project.
Truck Overturns on Highway 101 Near Longvale—Reports of Head Injury—Air Ambulance Requested
Southbound Hwy 101 is blocked by an overturned grey Tacoma Toyota pickup just south of Hwy 162 near Outlet Creek by Longvale north of Willits as of 3:52 p.m. The driver reportedly has head injuries and an air ambulance is on order. UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: The Incident Commander is cancelling...
Firefighters On Scene of Escaped Burn Pile Next to State Route 253 West of Ukiah
Scanner traffic beginning at 12:43 p.m. indicates a burn pile has escaped containment along State Route 253 west of Ukiah. Ground and air resources have been deployed. A firefighter on the scene stated the fire is approximately a half-acre in size burning mainly in grass at a slow rate of spread.
The Great Consolidation Approved, Contamination Plume at the Masonite Well Site, Digital Mapping Proposed—A Rundown of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on December 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. The following directors were present: Tom Schoeneman, Ken Todd, Adam Gaska, newly-elected director Cassie Taaning, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Admin Assistant Chelsea Teague. Outgoing director Bree Klotter joined via Zoom.
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits
The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
Donate $5 to Win a Badass MendoFever Pocket Knife and Coffee Tumbler
MendoFever Readers- I’ve got a buddy who used a laser to engrave a pocket knife and coffee tumbler with the MendoFever logo. Seeing the newsroom visually connected with a hot cup of coffee and the essential tool of the rural north felt just right. As we head into 2023,...
Gathered at Ukiah’s Cemetary, Locals Honor Veterans by Placing 1,200 Wreaths on their Graves
This weekend, local 4H clubs, veterans, and community members gathered at the Russian River Cemetary along Ukiah’s Low Gap Road to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America. By the end of the gathering, 1,200 wreaths were placed on the graves of local veterans to honor their service and sacrifice.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
2023 Community Foundation Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The following is a press release from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County:. The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program. The program has grown significantly over the last few years, with Community Foundation donors meeting the demand for increased educational opportunities. The 2023 cycle includes over forty scholarships, with offerings for every corner of the county. In 2022, the Community Foundation awarded 110 scholarships totaling $383,000.
