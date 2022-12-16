UDC sues Edenton over monument

Ongoing efforts to relocate Edenton’s Confederate monument have been paused, as a lawsuit against the town was filed by the North Carolina Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The UDC, acting as the leading plaintiffs on a civil complaint filed in Chowan Superior Court, are joining forces with the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Colonel William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of Confederate Veterans. The latter of which is based in Pasquotank County and has been involved in ongoing litigation regarding Elizabeth City’s Confederate monument.

According to court documents, the UDC and SCV are seeking an injunction to prevent any movement or removal of the Confederate monument, located at the foot of South Broad Street.

A now-dissolved subchapter of the NCUDC, the Edenton Bell Battery Chapter, was responsible for first installing the monument on the historic courthouse green.

Since then, the monument has been moved to town property at the foot of Broad Street – thanks to the Edenton Women’s Club – with permission from the town. The Bell Battery Chapter dissolved in 1937 due to waning interest and true ownership of the monument has been hard to establish in the interim.

The suit comes on the heels of a period of miscommunication between Edenton and Chowan County. There was a disagreement as to whether or not the county would have a closed door session would be held to consider ownership of the monument.

County officials have told the Chowan Herald that minds had been made up on not taking the monument as far back as August.

The town, through Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden, was officially served a civil summons by the Chowan Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6.

Town Attorney Hood Ellis requested a 30-day extension to respond to the complaint, with the date of response now required to be no later than Feb. 7, 2023.

At the regular December meeting of the town council on Dec. 13, Administrative Committee Chair Hackney High said that open session discussions would be paused, given ongoing litigation. He explained that a closed session with Ellis would be in the cards for January.

High later said that the suit could be seen “as an opportunity, rather than an obstacle.”

“This litigation brings direction and brings clarity and that is something we have not had in this situation,” High explained. “We will have examples of things that we can or cannot do legally. I’m going to look at it like that – as an opportunity to get clarity on an issue that we’ve been confused about.

“We will certainly take action as we can,” High concluded. “The Administrative Committee will continue to consider options, but cannot act on those at this time.”

Representing the plaintiffs is H. Edward Phillips III, is a Franklin, Tenn.-based attorney who has stood for the UDC in previous cases across North Carolina and is registered with the state’s bar.

Phillips spoke to the Chowan Herald over the phone on Thursday to discuss the suit and what his clients are seeking.

“My clients are trying to enforce North Carolina law,” Phillips said, referencing NCGS 100-2.1, which states that relocated monuments should stand in a place of equal prominence. “However, they want to keep the monument in place.”

Phillips said he understands the position of those opposing the monument and would like to see more statues erected for other groups who have contributed to American history, such as enslaved people or Civil Rights leaders.

“We can’t tell the story of the Civil War without everything in view,” Phillips explained. “It could be better to bring more memorialization into the public forum rather than to scale it back. I would rather see a monument for a local Civil Rights leader than to take statues down.”

Philips said that taking down Confederate statues would not put food on anyone’s table and may not fix any existing issues.

“You shouldn’t feel less than another because these monuments are in your community,” Phillips noted. “We should be lifting other people up instead.”

Phillips went on to say that his clients are nonpartisan.

“These groups seek to preserve the memory of the veterans themselves, not a cause or a belief in a way of life… They are not trying to re-litigate the Civil War. The results are the results. They are Americans and pledge an allegiance to the flag at their meetings,” Phillips said.

When asked if his clients would be satisfied if the monument was moved to a similar place of prominence or to a “Civil War park,” Phillips said he did not have an answer to that yet and reiterated that the plaintiffs want the monument to remain.

Upon being asked if the town has the right to move something off of their property if they no longer wish to hold it, Phillips pointed to a recent case in Philadelphia over a Christopher Columbus statue, where a judge ruled that when a statue is accepted by a municipality as a gift, that government has a “fiduciary duty” to keep and preserve it.

Phillips said that while Edenton expressed intent to move the statue back in February, his clients waited until now to “pull the trigger” and file suit because of a recent development.

“Once [town council] formed a subcommittee last month to make final recommendations, we realized it was serious rather than them just talking about it at every meeting,” Phillips explained. “So now we pull the trigger and deal with it head on.”

A final decision in the UDC v. City of Winston-Salem case, currently in the North Carolina Supreme Court, is something Phillips said could assist the Edenton case after the new year. He also noted that he respects Ellis for requesting an additional 30 days to respond because “it’s a tough case.”

Signing the civil complaint are Beth Zeiss, President of the NCUDC and Scott Perry, Adjutant of the local Martin Camp 1521 SCV. Neither could be reached for comment.

The plaintiff organizations state in the case facts that they were not founded on hatred, are nonpartisan and oppose use of the Confederate battle flag for political agendas.

They state that they seek to defend the names of Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War and see that “the true history of the South is presented to future generations.”

Both organizations say in court documents that they have members who live in Chowan County and within corporate limits of Edenton who are subject to municipal taxation.

The facts claim that the town is invoking “one or more ordinances” to justify the immediate relocation and removal of the monument. Such ordinances “require that there be an imminent threat to public health and safety,” while the plaintiffs say there has been no vandalism or violence at the monument.

Despite the suit, protestors continue to gather in downtown Edenton on Saturday afternoons, both for and against relocation.