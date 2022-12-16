Adrienne Bailon is back with a new reality TV series like nothing you've ever seen before. "Love For the Ages" explores how far married couples will go to keep their unions intact. Bailon puts them to the test by giving them the ultimate hall pass when the couples are asked to remove their rings and date younger partners. The show is a powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of age-gap couples, something Bailon can personally relate to.

3 HOURS AGO