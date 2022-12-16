Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Astros manager Dusty Baker once smoked a joint with legendary guitarist Jimi HendrixJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Sentencing in deadly hit and run
A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say
Nope, a transaction with police officers nearby didn't stop a robber from committing a crime on Tuesday.
mocomotive.com
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
mocomotive.com
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
cw39.com
One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
texasbreaking.com
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Missing 71-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston near Acres Homes Saturday, police say
Police say Jackie Thomas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen near Acres Homes in northwest Houston on Saturday.
Expect downtown street closures as City of Houston conducts full-scale active shooter training
The exercise will allow first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event. See which streets will be impacted if you're headed to downtown.
Houston Woman Charged in Sunday Night’s Fatal Stabbing in Nashville
December 19, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives have charged Ruby Dozier, 42, of Houston, TX, with Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Quintin Mason, 49, at 4th Avenue South and Church Street. More Crime!. Mason was found with a stab wound to his chest before he was transported to...
fox26houston.com
Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
mahoningmatters.com
Couple shot after meeting man to sell pair of Air Jordan shoes, Texas police say
A man and woman were shot after a shoe sale meetup turned violent in Texas, police told news outlets. The couple agreed to meet with a man in a parking lot near Sheldon Lake, outside Houston, to sell a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Shares Lyft Code for Safe Holiday Rides
Make it home for the holidays! If you are planning to drink, you need to plan ahead for how you will get home. Help keep the holidays safe by riding, not driving, when drinking this season. TxDOT is giving $20 Lyft credits while supplies last through January 9, 2023. You…
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
