New Caney, TX

mocomotive.com

Sentencing in deadly hit and run

A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
NAVASOTA, TX
cw39.com

Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX
cw39.com

One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
HOUSTON, TX

