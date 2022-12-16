Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
South Carolina USPS facility hires over 100 employees to keep up with holiday demands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With less than a week until Christmas, handlers at the USPS processing and distribution center are in a dash to make sure packages turn up on doorsteps before the holiday. Boxes sit on top of boxes inside the USPS facility in Columbia. According to plant manager...
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
Deputies: Amazon employee shoots coworker at center in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they say shot another man outside the Amazon facility in West Columbia. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies say Walker worked...
Lexington Two begins demolishing George I. Pair Elementary school
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Platt Springs Road in West Columbia, you might've seen some demolition. That's because Lexington School District Two is tearing down George I. Pair Elementary School. Last week, the school district started physically removing pieces of the school. The demolition preparation work...
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands
IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
Saluda River Academy for the Arts produces two News19 Teachers of the Week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's cool that Lauren McClure was nominated to be the News19 Teacher of the Week. You see, even before she was a teacher at Saluda River Academy for the Arts in Lexington School District Two, she was a student. "Some of the teachers that were...
Like to read? Like kids? This volunteer opportunity might be for you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-age students to support its Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) for the 2022-2023 school year. “We’re looking for 150 dedicated volunteers who have a passion for helping children succeed to serve as positive role...
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
Coroner identifies 9-year-old killed in shooting in Lower Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the child Tuesday as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins. They did not give any details beyond confirming the child's identity. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday night that...
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
