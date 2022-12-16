ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

'Skateboard Angels' working to help Irmo youth buy equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skateboarding teaches many lessons. For Bluetile Skateboard Owner David Toole, his biggest skateboarding lesson came from falling down. "I've been skating my whole life. It just builds confidence," Toole said. "You'll fail and keep trying, and fall and keep trying." An ability to keep going has...
'Blyth Tree' honors Calhoun County boy battling cancer

CALHOUN COUNTY, South Carolina — Blyth Lyons is a 16-month-old boy from the Calhoun County community of Creston. In November, his family learned he was diagnosed with a form of cancer called neuroblastoma. “Because he got foot and mouth and because he got pneumonia, and wasn’t getting better, they...
Seniors in Camden might see relief for their utility bills

CAMDEN, S.C. — Expensive electricity bills have become a well-known issue for residents in Camden. The city is working to help alleviate some of that as they passed the first reading of a Senior Rate Credit, which is now moving forward to the final reading. "It's approximately $250,000 dollars...
News19 Teacher of the Week: Dr. Barbara Fisher

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to the classroom for Dr. Barbara Fisher wasn't an easy one to travel. It was paved with disappointment, divorce and discrimination; but even with all of those challenges she says there was never a doubt that she should be an educator. Dr. Fisher was...
"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
Irmo looks to entrepreneurs to help solve problems

IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, town leaders are looking to join a program dedicated to helping entrepreneurs. It's working to become better. So it's starting the process through the City Inclusive Entrepreneurship program within the National League of Cities. Irmo has the opportunity to work with government and tech...
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands

IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
