Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
cwbchicago.com
46 years for man who shot Magnificent Mile restaurant manager, tied up employees during robbery
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for shooting a Magnificent Mile restaurant manager and tying up several of its employees during a robbery five years ago. Marcus Norwood, 45, is scheduled to be paroled in May 2038 after serving half his sentence.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in white minivan open fires on driver in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 22-year-old was driving just before midnight in the 1800 block of West 45th Street when someone in a white minivan started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood. The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.
wlip.com
Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Charged in Murders
(Waukegan, IL) The father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect, is now facing charges related to the case. Robert Crimo Jr. faces 7 felony counts of reckless misconduct causing great bodily harm. The case stems from Crimo signing off on a FOID card for his son, Robert Crimo III, even after incidents that involved police. Illinois State Police said despite those incidents, there was no paperwork filed with them that would have kept the younger Crimo from having the firearms card. He also passed several background checks after obtaining the FOID card. Robert Crimo III is facing over 100 felony counts stemming from the 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park that left 7 dead and scores wounded…he’s next due in court on January 31’s…Crimo Jr. is due back in court on January 12th.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for illegal possession of handgun, narcotics
A Chicago man is sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun and narcotics. In 2019, Jeremy Ingram was in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun and several bags of cocaine when police arrested him.
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
fox32chicago.com
Man takes keys from valet stand, steals vehicle on Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an offender grabbed keys from a valet stand and stole a vehicle on the Near West Side. At about 3:08 p.m. Monday, an unknown male offender exited a red Chrysler sedan in the 1600 block of West Harrison and approached a valet stand.
Lawyers for man charged in 2011 Chicago cop killing ask for sanctions against prosecutors
CHICAGO - Lawyers for one of the men charged in the 2011 murder of a Chicago police officer say misconduct by police and prosecutors in the case has passed a "tipping point" and called on a judge to either dismiss the charges or sanction the Cook County state’s attorney.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 30 rounds, killing man at Ukrainian Village parking garage
Chicago — A man was shot to death as he sat in his car at a Ukrainian Village grocery store on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from rifle rounds at the scene, an officer said. The victim, 37, was sitting in his...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
Shootout with police leaves suspect dead after reports of active shooter, hostages
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were seriously injured and a suspected gunman was killed after a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night. There were reports of an active shooter and hostages around 8:20 p.m. near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. When police approached the house, there was a shootout between the suspect and police.Police said officers were shot at and then returned fire. Officers entered the house and found one victim is in critical condition and the other in serious condition.The suspected shooter was killed, but police have not confirmed how the suspect died. Police are now working to find a motive, but there is no active threat.
Man killed during shooting inside South Side barbershop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting at a barbershop on the city's South Side.Chicago police said just before midnight, someone wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask went into the shop near 80th and Halsted streets and opened fire.One man was hit in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police are searching for the shooter.
West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd
Chicago police said the 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam
CHICAGO - Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., who swindled more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa, was sentenced to 57 months in prison Monday. According to federal court documents, both hospitals agreed to buy more than $3 million worth of N95 face masks from Haggerty’s newly formed medical supply company in March 2020 during the pandemic. Two years later, the former Burr Ridge businessman admitted to transferring the money to personal accounts and spending the stolen funds on Maseratis and other personal expenses.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
Comments / 10