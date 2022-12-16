ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Eagles-Cowboys

Are the Philadelphia Eagles deploying gamesmanship around the status of Jalen Hurts, or could the star quarterback play against the rival Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC East Division contest on Saturday (on FOX and FOX Sports App)?. Hurts injured his right (throwing) shoulder Sunday and initial reports said his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Lions-Panthers

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Lions defeated the New York Jets in Week 15, while the Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Lions-Panthers game, from...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Jaguars-Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars square off against the New York Jets in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Jaguars were victorious against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, while the Jets were defeated by the Detroit Lions in their matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Jets...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

QB Zach Wilson still has work to do to win over Jets

Garrett Wilson was clearly upset after a failed third-down conversion attempt in the third quarter of the New York Jets' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The receiver threw up his hands in the direction of quarterback Zach Wilson, who misfired to Garrett Wilson on the play. The receiver then ripped off his chin strap in frustration on his way to the sideline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl. In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
STATESBORO, GA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
FOX Sports

49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Huge $100K jackpot in NFL Sunday Challenge this Saturday

Raise your hand if still haven't finished your holiday shopping for friends and family. Now keep that hand up if you've somehow managed to finish buying everything for yourself that you wanted. We see you. And we feel you. No need to be ashamed. The holidays are for giving —...
FOX Sports

Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?

Comments / 0

Community Policy