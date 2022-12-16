Garrett Wilson was clearly upset after a failed third-down conversion attempt in the third quarter of the New York Jets' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The receiver threw up his hands in the direction of quarterback Zach Wilson, who misfired to Garrett Wilson on the play. The receiver then ripped off his chin strap in frustration on his way to the sideline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO