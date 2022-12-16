Read full article on original website
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn’t done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Justin Turner
Days after designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. After signing Turner, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
Latest Report About Rafael Devers' Future Certainly Will Scare Red Sox Fans
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do to get a deal done
Dodgers Rumors: Radio Personality Thinks LA is Going to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Season
A lot of people have rumored the Dodgers to be all-in on the two-way superstar next season.
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents
Options are limited, but here are six different free agent outfielders that the Yankees could still target after missing out on top assets like Andrew Benintendi
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Signs with O's
Givens signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Orioles on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 32-year-old reliever spent the first five-plus years of his career in Baltimore, recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between 2015 and 2020. Givens has been consistently reliable for most of his career, and his ability to strike batters out (10.56 career K/9) will allow him to pitch in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2023.
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA
Dodger fans are going to be very excited about his answer.
