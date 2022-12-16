ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment

Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego

Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mychal Givens: Signs with O's

Givens signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Orioles on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 32-year-old reliever spent the first five-plus years of his career in Baltimore, recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between 2015 and 2020. Givens has been consistently reliable for most of his career, and his ability to strike batters out (10.56 career K/9) will allow him to pitch in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job

After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy