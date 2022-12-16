Boys basketball: ‘Old Oil Can’ rivalry renewed for Ponies and Bears

Stillwater boys basketball coach Brady Hannigan teaches social studies, but he has been busy digging up history since this past summer.

The journey started with help from Frank Matschina while researching history of the Stillwater boys basketball program. It was discovered the Ponies and White Bear Lake once played for the “Old Oil Can”, a trophy held by the winner of each game in a series that dates back to at least 1916. Joe and Bob Hannigan, along with Brent Peterson from the Washington County Historical Society, were among those who helped Brady uncover additional information about the Old Oil Can.

The first mention of the Old Oil Can appears during the 1926-27 season and the trophy remained part of the rivalry for much of the next two decades before disappearing — at least in reports from the games.

When the teams meet at SAHS for what is believed to be the 218th time on Friday, Dec. 16, an updated Old Oil Can trophy will once again be secured by the victors.

Stillwater leads 131-86 in the all-time series. The teams are also scheduled to meet at White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2.

­— Stuart Groskreutz