ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Pro-oil petition drive in California under question

Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX

CHEYENNE, WYO. — Software engineer Jae Yang got a lot of questions from friends when he moved from Silicon Valley with plans to launch his cryptocurrency exchange not in the up-and-coming urban crypto hubs of Miami or Austin, Texas, but the windswept plains of southeastern Wyoming. While the collapse...
WYOMING STATE
WRAL News

Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

Governor Roy Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness Tuesday

Tuesday, The State of North Carolina said Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others. The state said two commutations resulted from recommendations by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the Governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Charlotte man arrested in national 'swatting' case

NORTH PORT, FLA. — Police in Florida say a Charlotte man is one of two people charged in a national "swatting" spree. Officers with the North Port Police Department in Florida said two men gained access to at least 12 Ring doorbell cameras across the country, placed fake emergency phone calls to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy