Mars, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller

In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite being shorthanded, Latrobe wrestling team still too much for Derry

Latrobe is one of the top wrestling teams in Class 3A. When and if they get healthy, the sixth-ranked Wildcats (4-1) hope to be one of the teams vying for the WPIAL title. The Wildcats were missing three starters Monday in their annual holiday match against Derry, and they didn’t have a problem with the young and inexperienced Trojans, winning 66-12.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt

It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job

Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition

For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel's Cooper-Siegel Library features 'Cow Tales' exhibit

An O’Hara Township artist has an exhibit at the Cooper-Siegel Library in Fox Chapel through February 2023 showing her paintings, etchings and monotype prints inspired by the cattle of a neighboring farm. The Meinert Farm is only steps from the back yard of artist Paula Garrick Klein. She has...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 20, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Volunteers needed to prepare income tax returns. Allegheny Valley Association...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt's chancellor, top deputies receive 4.25% raises

Ten top University of Pittsburgh officials will receive 4.25% raises next year, boosting their base salaries to between $260,625 and just more than $1 million. The Compensation Committee of Pitt’s board of trustees approved the raises for Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and nine of his top deputies in a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park honors service members with Wreaths Across America ceremony

The weather may have been wintry, including a light dusting of snow, but that hardly deterred a healthy gathering at Bethel Park’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. “This is the second year for this event, and I am very overwhelmed with the response,” organizer Lisa Jenkins said as she greeted guests at Bethel Cemetery as part of nationwide activities on Dec. 17 to honor people who have served in the U.S. military, past and present.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Christmas services, AARP and more in North Hills

Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. family service is a lively service that includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Nursery is available for the family service only. The 8 p.m. watch night service will be a meditative style of worship centering around prayer and scripture with acoustic carols and candle lighting. At the 10 p.m. traditional worship service, we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through bell choirs, brass, and carols, communion and the lighting of candles.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Automatic pay raises are unfair to taxpayers

There’s nothing like starting the new year with a hefty pay hike. Sadly, that’s not something most Pennsylvanians will get to experience. It is, however, a benefit of being an elected official. Much of the attention in recent weeks has been centered on state officials — namely the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

