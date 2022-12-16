The weather may have been wintry, including a light dusting of snow, but that hardly deterred a healthy gathering at Bethel Park’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. “This is the second year for this event, and I am very overwhelmed with the response,” organizer Lisa Jenkins said as she greeted guests at Bethel Cemetery as part of nationwide activities on Dec. 17 to honor people who have served in the U.S. military, past and present.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO