FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller
In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school wrestling notebook: Butler ends Waynesburg’s winning streak at 42
When Butler defeated Waynesburg, 40-32, in wrestling Saturday, it was the Raiders’ first loss to a WPIAL team in 42 matches. The Golden Tornado have been on the brink of reaching the WPIAL elite in recent years, and winning the Kiski Area Duals launched them to a new level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite being shorthanded, Latrobe wrestling team still too much for Derry
Latrobe is one of the top wrestling teams in Class 3A. When and if they get healthy, the sixth-ranked Wildcats (4-1) hope to be one of the teams vying for the WPIAL title. The Wildcats were missing three starters Monday in their annual holiday match against Derry, and they didn’t have a problem with the young and inexperienced Trojans, winning 66-12.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After knee injury, Greensburg Salem’s Kaitlyn Mankins is back and better than ever
Led to believe she could make a full recovery in four months, a goal-oriented and motivated Kaitlyn Mankins aimed for a shorter time to mend. The Greensburg Salem forward suffered a gruesome injury last January in a game at Franklin Regional. It ended her season, 12 games into her sophomore year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt
It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell grad Nikki Scherer back to close book on roller-coaster track career at Pitt
Nikki Scherer will be the first to admit it. Her track and field career at Pitt hasn’t gone the way she had hoped. After winning the PIAA Class AA title in the 400 meters as a senior at Burrell, Scherer figured she would go to Pitt and pick up right where she left off. But it didn’t happen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin grad Alyssa Laukus already showing promise as freshman with Chatham women's basketball
Chatham women’s basketball coach David Saur has been at his craft for 15 years and has coached at all three NCAA levels. In that time, he hasn’t had a team like the one he has this season: all freshmen and sophomores. But the early results have shown this...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition
For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel's Cooper-Siegel Library features 'Cow Tales' exhibit
An O’Hara Township artist has an exhibit at the Cooper-Siegel Library in Fox Chapel through February 2023 showing her paintings, etchings and monotype prints inspired by the cattle of a neighboring farm. The Meinert Farm is only steps from the back yard of artist Paula Garrick Klein. She has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 20, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Volunteers needed to prepare income tax returns. Allegheny Valley Association...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt's chancellor, top deputies receive 4.25% raises
Ten top University of Pittsburgh officials will receive 4.25% raises next year, boosting their base salaries to between $260,625 and just more than $1 million. The Compensation Committee of Pitt’s board of trustees approved the raises for Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and nine of his top deputies in a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Special election candidates selected for 3 state House races in Allegheny County
The fields have been set in three pivotal special elections in Allegheny County, with the local branches of the Democratic and Republican parties selecting their candidates in the races. The Allegheny County GOP on Saturday selected its three candidates for the upcoming special elections in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawsuit blames woman's death on Mt. Lebanon revitalization project
The family of a woman who died after she fell on a construction cone being used as part of the Mt. Lebanon Vibrant Uptown project on Washington Road has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Bonnie L. Coester, 87, of Mt. Lebanon, was walking to her car parked in front of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park honors service members with Wreaths Across America ceremony
The weather may have been wintry, including a light dusting of snow, but that hardly deterred a healthy gathering at Bethel Park’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. “This is the second year for this event, and I am very overwhelmed with the response,” organizer Lisa Jenkins said as she greeted guests at Bethel Cemetery as part of nationwide activities on Dec. 17 to honor people who have served in the U.S. military, past and present.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Christmas services, AARP and more in North Hills
Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. family service is a lively service that includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Nursery is available for the family service only. The 8 p.m. watch night service will be a meditative style of worship centering around prayer and scripture with acoustic carols and candle lighting. At the 10 p.m. traditional worship service, we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through bell choirs, brass, and carols, communion and the lighting of candles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew's unforced error
In 2019, when running for office, Doug Chew made a loud and proud campaign promise. Send him to the courthouse as a Westmoreland County commissioner, and he would take 60% of his paycheck and donate it to the drug court. The people listened. They gave him the job. Like other...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Automatic pay raises are unfair to taxpayers
There’s nothing like starting the new year with a hefty pay hike. Sadly, that’s not something most Pennsylvanians will get to experience. It is, however, a benefit of being an elected official. Much of the attention in recent weeks has been centered on state officials — namely the...
