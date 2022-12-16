SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Some of you may remember I started ballroom dancing as a hobby five years ago. My partner, Sonia Ragan of Ballroom City, and I have took over this routine that started with my previous late instructor, Kristen Easterday, in late 2020/early 2021. I'd like to share our bolero performance at a recent showcase at The Ballroom of Sarasota to Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?"

