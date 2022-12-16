Read full article on original website
Related
Gun violence declared a public health crisis in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gun violence is a public health crisis in Toledo, city council declared in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The designation will allow the city of Toledo to receive more grants and state and federal funding to help combat the mental and environmental issues that lead to people pulling the trigger.
Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in East Toledo, Monday night. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a person shot around 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave. When 13abc crews arrived on the scene, TPD SWAT was involved and negotiators were working...
Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave facing drug charges in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave, as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County. The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made to the officer’s house while he was off duty. Emergency crews and sheriff deputies were called to K-9 handler Kyle Scott’s home on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
Toledo family who lost everything in house fire thankful for safety, in need of donations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters rescued three children, three adults and a dog from a north Toledo house fire on Friday. But while everyone is safe, the mother of the family said they lost almost everything. Amanda Knezevich lived in the home with her three kids: 6-year-old Mandileu, 5-year-old Malaki...
The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
Toledo City Council status unclear for Hobbs, Williams after ex-members' guilty pleas
TOLEDO, Ohio — The statuses of Toledo City Council members John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams are up in the air following guilty pleas entered last week by ex-council members in a federal bribery case. Hobbs and Williams were appointed in September 2020 to finish the terms of Tyrone...
Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moves in, the number of people needing shelter increases. Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, said staff works hard to provide enough beds to those in need. " In the winter time, we expand...
Two Bodies Were Found 10 Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
Two cited after allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, with infant in their vehicle
Bowling Green Police Division cited two people Friday after they were allegedly found taking scrap metal from behind a business, with a 2-month old in their vehicle. Christina Ford, 37, Defiance, and Joshua VanCleve, 37, Toledo, were both cited for criminal trespassing. They told police the baby in the car seat was their grandchild.
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
