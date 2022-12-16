ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Gun violence declared a public health crisis in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gun violence is a public health crisis in Toledo, city council declared in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The designation will allow the city of Toledo to receive more grants and state and federal funding to help combat the mental and environmental issues that lead to people pulling the trigger.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in East Toledo, Monday night. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a person shot around 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave. When 13abc crews arrived on the scene, TPD SWAT was involved and negotiators were working...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moves in, the number of people needing shelter increases. Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, said staff works hard to provide enough beds to those in need. " In the winter time, we expand...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH

