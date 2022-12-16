From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move
After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lehigh Acres High School senior signs with Alabama Crimson Tide
Lehigh Acres High School Senior 5-star running back offically signed today with the Alabama Crimson Tide
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Former Rockford state champ coach Ralph Munger to take over Newaygo football team
After a two-year playoff drought, the Newaygo High School football team is getting an infusion of championship experience. Three-time state champion coach Ralph Munger is set to take the reins of Newaygo’s football program, pending school board approval Monday night.
First top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for 2022-23 season
There are many good high school boys basketball teams throughout the state of Michigan this winter. Now it is time to start ranking them with MLive’s first top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season. These rankings will take a hiatus until 2023, so check back after the New Year...
Bay City roundup: Sharp-shooter finds final-second magic for second straight game
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 20, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: CASS CITY 55, SAGINAW NOUVEL 54.
Indiana PG Xavier Johnson out indefinitely due to foot injury
Indiana was the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers will be without a significant contributor for the foreseeable future. Fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. He suffered a broken foot in the Hoosiers’ lopsided loss to Kansas on Saturday.
Early signing day look at Bay City area athletes who inked letters of intent
BAY CITY, MI -- More than 20 high school athletes from the MLive Bay City coverage area have officially signed to compete with college sports programs for the 2023-24 school year. Here is a look at the local athletes who are taking it to the next level after inking letters of intent or an equivalent this fall.
State’s longest winning streak headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Between their size, skill and experience, Schoolcraft class of 2022 seniors Tyler DeGroote and Ty Rykse were irreplaceable players from last year’s state championship squad. Factor in a new head coach, and it appeared the Eagles might be in for a rebuilding year this winter.
Mat Ishbia reportedly set to buy Phoenix Suns for $4 billion
Mat Ishbia is going from Michigan State walk-on to billionaire mortgage lender to NBA owner. The CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN. The purchase price is “in the neighborhood of $4 billion.”. The move...
Devin McIntyre has historic performance for Chelsea hockey in dominant win
Devin McIntyre has scored a ton of goals in his career, but none were more meaningful than the ones he recorded on Monday night. The Chelsea hockey standout recorded another hat-trick to become the program’s all-time leading goal scorer in a 7-1 win over Livonia Franklin. McIntyre surpassed Devin...
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Lincoln’s Brianna Clark dazzles with 39 points in lopsided win
Brianna Clark had a game for the ages to lead Ypsilanti Lincoln’s girls basketball team to a 70-41 win over Adrian on Tuesday. The senior scored 39 points for the Railsplitters, while Saniyah Gissendaner added 16 points to help the Railsplitters snap a two-game skid.
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm sets school record for points in a game in Columbia Central win
Zoie Bamm set a program record for the Columbia Central girls basketball team on Monday in a 55-30 win over Michigan Center. She had 34 points, the most points in a game for any Golden Eagles player. The previous record was 33. She also nabbed 14 rebounds.
Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals - NHL (12/19/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings continue to slip and slide into the holiday season, as they will try and find some success on the road on Monday night when they visit the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Capitals. The Red Wings are in the midst of their worst...
