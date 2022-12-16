Effective: 2022-12-23 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 10 to 15 ft breakers (highest across eastern Long Island) will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. Along the south shore of the north fork of Long Island, particularly Orient Point, 3 to 6 ft breaking waves will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for locally major flooding on Friday morning will depend on the direction and strength of winds through the time of high tide. This will be refined over the next 24 hours. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. PECONIC RIVER AT RIVERHEAD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.6 FT, MODERATE 6.3 FT, MAJOR 7.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/10 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.1/ 0.6 1-2 NONE 23/01 AM 3.9/ 4.4 0.5/ 1.0 1.7/ 2.2 2 NONE 23/11 AM 6.9/ 7.4 3.5/ 4.0 3.1/ 3.6 0-2 MOD-MAJ ORIENT HARBOR AT ORIENT POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.7 FT, MODERATE 5.7 FT, MAJOR 6.7 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 PM 1.9/ 2.3 -1.1/-0.7 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/09 AM 2.8/ 3.4 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.6/-0.1 1-2 NONE 22/09 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.7/-0.2 0.1/ 0.6 2 NONE 23/10 AM 5.7/ 6.2 2.7/ 3.2 2.3/ 2.8 3-6 MODERATE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 -1.1/-0.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/09 AM 7.4/ 7.9 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE 23/10 AM 11.0/11.5 3.7/ 4.2 3.2/ 3.7 0 MODERATE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 PM 1.3/ 1.8 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/08 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 23/09 AM 3.9/ 4.4 2.2/ 2.7 2.3/ 2.8 1-3 MAJOR GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 1.1/ 1.6 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 22/09 AM 1.4/ 1.9 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 NONE 23/10 AM 3.7/ 4.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.5/ 3.0 1-3 MOD-MAJ GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 0.9/ 1.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/10 AM 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5/ 4.0 2.0/ 2.5 2.1/ 2.6 0 MODERATE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 1.7/ 2.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/08 AM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 22/08 PM 2.1/ 2.6 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE 23/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.7/ 3.2 2.8/ 3.4 2-3 MODERATE SHINNECOCK BAY AT PONQUOQUE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.9 FT, MODERATE 5.9 FT, MAJOR 6.9 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.6/-0.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 3.6/ 4.1 0.4/ 0.9 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/07 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE 23/07 AM 6.2/ 6.8 3.1/ 3.6 2.6/ 3.1 3 MODERATE FORT POND BAY AT MONTAUK NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.3 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 1.9/ 2.3 -0.7/-0.2 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 22/07 AM 2.7/ 3.2 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1-2 NONE 22/08 PM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 NONE 23/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.7/ 3.2 2.2/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -1.1/-0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 22/07 PM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2-3 NONE 23/07 AM 8.7/ 9.2 3.1/ 3.6 2.2/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 5.1/ 5.6 -1.1/-0.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 22/07 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 22/07 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -0.6/-0.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 23/08 AM 8.9/ 9.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.9/ 2.3 0 MAJOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -1.0/-0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/06 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 NONE 22/07 PM 4.5/ 5.0 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 3-4 NONE 23/07 AM 7.7/ 8.2 2.7/ 3.2 2.1/ 2.6 6-7 MOD-MAJ REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.9/-0.4 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 22/07 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.5/ 1.0 4-5 NONE 23/07 AM 7.4/ 7.9 2.7/ 3.2 2.1/ 2.6 8-10 MOD-MAJ HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.7/-0.2 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE 22/07 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE 22/07 PM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.2/ 0.2 1.5/ 2.0 1-2 NONE 23/07 AM 7.0/ 7.5 2.3/ 2.8 3.2/ 3.7 1-2 MAJOR

