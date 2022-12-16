Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 16:58:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 20:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY HAWAII THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KONA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along I-40 and U.S. Highways 54, 60, and 285.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River and Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 03:30:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats, including Delta Junction and Fort Greely. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow accumulations under an inch in the southern part. * WHERE...Northern Harney County and Northern Malheur County. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Upper Gunnison River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Upper Gunnison River Valley and Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts on Friday are expected to be between 30 and 50 mph. Winds this strong may result in downed trees and power lines, which may cause power outages while temperatures are extremely cold.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:25:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Around 3 to 4 inches of snow was measured at Yakutat around 7 pm Tuesday evening with some drifting of snow. Snow will start to diminish around mid day.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 10 to 15 ft breakers (highest across eastern Long Island) will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. Along the south shore of the north fork of Long Island, particularly Orient Point, 3 to 6 ft breaking waves will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for locally major flooding on Friday morning will depend on the direction and strength of winds through the time of high tide. This will be refined over the next 24 hours. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. PECONIC RIVER AT RIVERHEAD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.6 FT, MODERATE 6.3 FT, MAJOR 7.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/10 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.1/ 0.6 1-2 NONE 23/01 AM 3.9/ 4.4 0.5/ 1.0 1.7/ 2.2 2 NONE 23/11 AM 6.9/ 7.4 3.5/ 4.0 3.1/ 3.6 0-2 MOD-MAJ ORIENT HARBOR AT ORIENT POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.7 FT, MODERATE 5.7 FT, MAJOR 6.7 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 PM 1.9/ 2.3 -1.1/-0.7 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/09 AM 2.8/ 3.4 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.6/-0.1 1-2 NONE 22/09 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.7/-0.2 0.1/ 0.6 2 NONE 23/10 AM 5.7/ 6.2 2.7/ 3.2 2.3/ 2.8 3-6 MODERATE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 -1.1/-0.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/09 AM 7.4/ 7.9 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE 23/10 AM 11.0/11.5 3.7/ 4.2 3.2/ 3.7 0 MODERATE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/08 PM 1.3/ 1.8 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/08 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 23/09 AM 3.9/ 4.4 2.2/ 2.7 2.3/ 2.8 1-3 MAJOR GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 1.1/ 1.6 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 22/09 AM 1.4/ 1.9 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 NONE 23/10 AM 3.7/ 4.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.5/ 3.0 1-3 MOD-MAJ GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 0.9/ 1.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/10 AM 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5/ 4.0 2.0/ 2.5 2.1/ 2.6 0 MODERATE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 1.7/ 2.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/08 AM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 22/08 PM 2.1/ 2.6 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE 23/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.7/ 3.2 2.8/ 3.4 2-3 MODERATE SHINNECOCK BAY AT PONQUOQUE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.9 FT, MODERATE 5.9 FT, MAJOR 6.9 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.6/-0.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 3.6/ 4.1 0.4/ 0.9 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/07 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE 23/07 AM 6.2/ 6.8 3.1/ 3.6 2.6/ 3.1 3 MODERATE FORT POND BAY AT MONTAUK NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.3 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 1.9/ 2.3 -0.7/-0.2 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 22/07 AM 2.7/ 3.2 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1-2 NONE 22/08 PM 2.2/ 2.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 NONE 23/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 2.7/ 3.2 2.2/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -1.1/-0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 22/07 PM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2-3 NONE 23/07 AM 8.7/ 9.2 3.1/ 3.6 2.2/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 5.1/ 5.6 -1.1/-0.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 22/07 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 22/07 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -0.6/-0.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 23/08 AM 8.9/ 9.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.9/ 2.3 0 MAJOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -1.0/-0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/06 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.8 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 NONE 22/07 PM 4.5/ 5.0 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 3-4 NONE 23/07 AM 7.7/ 8.2 2.7/ 3.2 2.1/ 2.6 6-7 MOD-MAJ REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.9/-0.4 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/06 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 22/07 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.5/ 1.0 4-5 NONE 23/07 AM 7.4/ 7.9 2.7/ 3.2 2.1/ 2.6 8-10 MOD-MAJ HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/06 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.7/-0.2 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE 22/07 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE 22/07 PM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.2/ 0.2 1.5/ 2.0 1-2 NONE 23/07 AM 7.0/ 7.5 2.3/ 2.8 3.2/ 3.7 1-2 MAJOR
High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ares of blowing snow may limit visibility at times. The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin; Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin and Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Traill WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Camas Prairie WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Camas Prairie. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...3 to 5 ft breaking waves, particularly facing Central Long Island Sound, will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures and locally major inundation impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for locally major flooding on Friday morning will depend on the direction and strength of winds through the time of high tide. This will be refined over the next 24 hours. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/10 PM 7.0/ 7.5 -0.9/-0.4 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 8.2/ 8.7 0.4/ 0.9 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE 23/11 AM 11.4/11.9 3.6/ 4.1 2.5/ 3.0 2-3 MOD-MAJ BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.2/ 6.8 -1.1/-0.6 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 22/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 23/11 AM 10.4/10.9 3.1/ 3.6 2.3/ 2.8 2-4 MOD-MAJ NEW HAVEN HARBOR AT NEW HAVEN CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.6 FT, MODERATE 9.2 FT, MAJOR 10.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -1.0/-0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 7.0/ 7.5 0.2/ 0.8 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -0.2/ 0.2 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 23/11 AM 10.1/10.6 3.4/ 3.9 2.6/ 3.1 3-5 MOD-MAJ THAMES RIVER AT NEW LONDON CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 22/08 AM 3.4/ 3.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 22/08 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 23/09 AM 6.0/ 6.5 2.8/ 3.4 2.6/ 3.1 3-5 MODERATE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 PM 3.1/ 3.6 -1.0/-0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 22/08 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 22/08 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 23/09 AM 6.2/ 6.8 2.2/ 2.7 2.0/ 2.5 0 MINOR LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 -1.0/-0.5 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 AM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 22/10 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 2 NONE 23/11 AM 11.1/11.6 3.2/ 3.7 2.3/ 2.8 0-1 MODERATE
Winter Storm Warning issued for Erie, Huron, Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Lorain WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills values could be as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Erie, Lorain and Huron counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front Thursday night. This front will bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area early Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. From Friday through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ FRIDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches are expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Holmes, Mahoning, Stark, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Holmes; Mahoning; Stark; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A window of brief intense snowfall is possible with a cold frontal passage on Friday morning. This front will also bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing Thursday night will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area on Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. Snow will attempt to fill back in across the area on Friday night into Saturday for some additional minor snow accumulations. From Friday afternoon through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Summit, Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Summit; Trumbull WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills values could be as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front Thursday night into Friday. This front will bring a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above freezing will drop to the single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence. Winds will increase across the area early Friday, especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around unsecured objects. From Friday through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
