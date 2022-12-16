ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Yummy! The Best Texas Christmas Recipe

I don’t know about you, but I am super excited about Christmas and even more excited about leaving my famous Texas cookies for Santa. Since I was a little girl, my sister and I would always make sure to make these famous cookies and leave them near the fireplace for Santa to enjoy. Now I may be older and not mailing my wish list off to the big guy these days, but that doesn't mean I've lost the spirit of making these delicious cookies with my child.
