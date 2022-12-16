I don’t know about you, but I am super excited about Christmas and even more excited about leaving my famous Texas cookies for Santa. Since I was a little girl, my sister and I would always make sure to make these famous cookies and leave them near the fireplace for Santa to enjoy. Now I may be older and not mailing my wish list off to the big guy these days, but that doesn't mean I've lost the spirit of making these delicious cookies with my child.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO