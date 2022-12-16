Read full article on original website
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
New Bill Would Outlaw Sale of Puppy Mill Pets in Texas Shops
There's a new bill that has been filed on behalf of our furry friends. On Dec. 2, Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson of Frisco, Texas filed HB 870. It would allow Texas to say no to puppy mill sales statewide. BIG MONEY IN PET SALES. Retail pet stores make large...
New Texan Takes to TikTok to Share What’s She Learned About Our State
If you know anything about me, you know how much I love the great state of Texas. Being a Texas native, there's a lot to be proud of, plus we have the best barbecue in the world and HEB lives here. What is there not to love about Texas?. Over...
Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools
Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok From All State Devices
Texas Governor Greg Abbot has banned the use of TikTock on all state issued devices. I mean, why are state officials and employees using their government issued devices to be on TikTok anyways?. CONTROL, ALT, DELETE. There’s a new FBI warning in regards to TikTok. FBI Director Chris Wray says...
Yummy! The Best Texas Christmas Recipe
I don’t know about you, but I am super excited about Christmas and even more excited about leaving my famous Texas cookies for Santa. Since I was a little girl, my sister and I would always make sure to make these famous cookies and leave them near the fireplace for Santa to enjoy. Now I may be older and not mailing my wish list off to the big guy these days, but that doesn't mean I've lost the spirit of making these delicious cookies with my child.
Whataburger Is Feeding Students With $2 Million In Scholarships – Here’s How To Apply
Whataburger is doing what? The San Antonio, Texas based burger company is giving away $2 million in scholarships as they continue their commitment to serving their local communities. Know a student or got a student? Scroll down for information on how to apply. 2 SCHOLARSHIPS - $2 MILLION. Through their...
