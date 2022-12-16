KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is almost here and there are a lot of local spots to check out some Christmas lights in this week’s Find Your Fun!. The Muddy Creek Christmas Light display is running now through Jan. 2. You can go check out the 61,000 lights at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on the weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO