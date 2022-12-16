Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: UNR Technology Partnership
Sponsored: The RTC is teaming up with the University of Nevada, Reno, on a new research project to advance technology in our community. The RTC’s electric and hybrid buses travel our city streets every day. Well, what if those same buses could monitor the maintenance of our streets and automatically report issues, such as damaged traffic signage, a damaged bus stop, or a broken traffic signal? A new technology developed by a University of Nevada, Reno, research group could make this a reality – and it’s being tested now in partnership with the RTC.
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come. GLM’s new...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
KOLO TV Reno
Redwood, Uptip, among tech companies expanding or relocating in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month the Peppermill’s Tuscany Ballroom was full of representatives from companies that are either new to our area or are expanding here. “We were in the bay area years ago and companies said they would never move to Reno,” explained EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department sends out warning to “Stay off the ice”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
KOLO TV Reno
Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER. The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. A prospective patient will need to fill...
KOLO TV Reno
Seniors in Service looking for foster grandparents to have positive impact on children
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seniors in Service offer volunteer opportunities to adults 55 years and older to help enrich Northern Nevada communities one life at a time. Executive director, Michelle Rector, stopped by Morning Break to encourage volunteers to sign up for the Foster Grandparent Program. Foster grandparents get to...
KOLO TV Reno
15,000 plus travelers expected at Reno airport this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season. They say they are expecting more than 15,000 passengers to come through their airport over the holidays. Their busiest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2. With the...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat. In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident. Students and staff returned to the building and...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLO TV Reno
Over-the-counter flu medicine in short supply
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As temperatures drop, many of us are spending more time indoors. But some are confined to their homes because of the flu. “They get really bad fevers, our kids, so I was pretty scared,” said Camille Webb, a Reno mom of three. Webb and her...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities. “To watch the excitement and to see the awe in their eyes when they’re looking at the lights and...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas. The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents. Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Floss Dental Boutique is a new type of dental experience. Experts perform cosmetic, general, and family dentistry for all ages like routine teeth cleanings and checkups, dental veneers, dental crowns and bridges, root canals, Invisalign, BOTOX, fillers and teeth whitening. Dr. Summer Holloway stopped by Morning...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Giving the gift of presence instead of presents this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to remind us of the ways we can slow down and be intentional this time of year. She teaches a class on the “gift of presence” that focuses...
Comments / 0