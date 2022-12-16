Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
WBIR
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
wvlt.tv
Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday. The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery. Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings...
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
wvlt.tv
Second Chance Christmas
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge dumpster decorated for Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Sevier County are visiting a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School surrounded by Christmas decorations. The dumpster has been decorated every year by Sevierville County Commissioner Don McGill for more than five years. John Young cleans cabins for a living with his wife...
wvlt.tv
UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
wvlt.tv
Hospitality association donates to East Tenn. charities
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association donated several thousand dollars to several charities in Sevier County. The association holds a golf tournament each year to raise money for several organizations that help the community. This year, the tournament was very successful; the group was able to help another charity for the very first time: Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.
wvlt.tv
WATCH: 1940s facility at National Security Complex demolished
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished. Crews finished demolishing the buildings last year but have been focused on tearing up the expansive building foundations. The Biology Complex dated...
wvlt.tv
Little Hoot Design stolen trailer
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Updated: 2 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
wvlt.tv
Blue Angels arrival in Smyrna
The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city’s zoo. Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football staff officially welcomed a list of newcomers to the program. City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather. Updated: 11 hours ago. Widespread arctic air will...
KUB crews work to repair power pole after crash
Crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board were working to repair a power pole early Wednesday after a crash
wvlt.tv
Report: Knoxville area housing, rental prices expected to rise in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 2022 was a hot housing market in Knoxville, with homes and rentals skyrocketing in price. “It was bound to decelerate,” said Hancen Sale, Government Affairs and Policy Director for Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. Experts are predicting the market to return to a more normal...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.
wvlt.tv
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
wvlt.tv
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism and defense from both sides of the issue. Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against...
