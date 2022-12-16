High School Huddle: Victor coaching legacy, star silences crowd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter sports season has finally brought some winter weather, but that isn’t stopping AJ and Carl from recapping the week that was in Section V sports.

AJ recently went to Victor to do a feature on girls basketball head coach Ashley Zahn continuing her father’s coaching legacy with the Blue Devils. He shares more about the story and a big event that’s coming up for the school (0:00-8:25).

We bring back our traditional segments, naming Aquinas boys basketball and Livonia girls basketball as our teams of the week. The Li’l Irish won a big rivalry game and Kylie Buckley silenced her critics (8:25-15:50).

Monroe boys basketball and Churchville-Chili are starting to make some noise, they’re our under the radar teams (15:50-21:30). Finally, East/Edison Tech and Fairport/Bishop Kearney are two matchups we definitely have our eyes on for the upcoming week (21:30-27:30).

As always, you can check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts .

