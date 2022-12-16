ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

High School Huddle: Victor coaching legacy, star silences crowd

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter sports season has finally brought some winter weather, but that isn’t stopping AJ and Carl from recapping the week that was in Section V sports.

AJ recently went to Victor to do a feature on girls basketball head coach Ashley Zahn continuing her father’s coaching legacy with the Blue Devils. He shares more about the story and a big event that’s coming up for the school (0:00-8:25).

We bring back our traditional segments, naming Aquinas boys basketball and Livonia girls basketball as our teams of the week. The Li’l Irish won a big rivalry game and Kylie Buckley silenced her critics (8:25-15:50).

Monroe boys basketball and Churchville-Chili are starting to make some noise, they’re our under the radar teams (15:50-21:30). Finally, East/Edison Tech and Fairport/Bishop Kearney are two matchups we definitely have our eyes on for the upcoming week (21:30-27:30).

As always, you can check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts .

Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin

Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
Lonsberry: THE LIFE OF BLAISE DINARDO

Blaise DiNardo served Rochester all of his long adult life. From the day, barely out of his teens, that he donned the uniform of the Rochester Police Department, to this Sunday morning just passed, when he breathed his last at 87, he was a protector and a friend to his hometown.
Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…

It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
