High School Huddle: Victor coaching legacy, star silences crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter sports season has finally brought some winter weather, but that isn’t stopping AJ and Carl from recapping the week that was in Section V sports.
AJ recently went to Victor to do a feature on girls basketball head coach Ashley Zahn continuing her father’s coaching legacy with the Blue Devils. He shares more about the story and a big event that’s coming up for the school (0:00-8:25).
We bring back our traditional segments, naming Aquinas boys basketball and Livonia girls basketball as our teams of the week. The Li’l Irish won a big rivalry game and Kylie Buckley silenced her critics (8:25-15:50).
Monroe boys basketball and Churchville-Chili are starting to make some noise, they’re our under the radar teams (15:50-21:30). Finally, East/Edison Tech and Fairport/Bishop Kearney are two matchups we definitely have our eyes on for the upcoming week (21:30-27:30).
As always, you can check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0