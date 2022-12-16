Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Pursuit near St. Augustine outlet ends in cruiser crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect, who may be armed, after a pursuit near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets ended Tuesday afternoon with a cruiser being rammed. The Sheriff’s Office reports the theft happened at the...
News4Jax.com
Death investigation underway in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation was underway Monday in rural St. Johns County, deputies said. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in the early morning hours to a property on North Crossroad, north of County Road 214, “in reference to a deceased individual.”
News4Jax.com
Let’s talk trash: What you need to know for the holidays
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does. This year, however, both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Sunday, which...
News4Jax.com
Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning
Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
News4Jax.com
Georgia Gov. Kemp to declare State of Emergency ahead of bitterly cold temps
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials are warning residents to take precautions against high winds and bitterly cold temperatures from an approaching winter storm. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
News4Jax.com
AAA: Florida gas prices go down as holiday travel begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA estimates 5.8 million people will be driving to their holiday destinations this year, and lower gas prices are an early present for drivers. On Monday, Florida’s average price of gas per gallon is $3.03, according to AAA. Gas prices in the state dropped 12 cents per gallon last week.
News4Jax.com
Grab a bite and a drink before Nights of Lights at River & Fort
River & Fort Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge is located right in the heart of downtown St. Augustine at the corner of Avenida Menendez and Charlotte St, directly across from the Castillo de San Marcos. They offer a southern continental inspired menu with local seafood, steaks, wine, and craft cocktails. Their second and third floor rooftops are a perfect place to take in St. Augustine’s historic sights, nights of lights, the gorgeous Bayfront and, on a clear day, see all the way to the lighthouse!
News4Jax.com
Florida Senate president considering expanding ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law to middle school students
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she is considering expanding the state’s “Parental Rights in Education” law to additional grade levels in schools. Gov. Ron DeSantis in March signed into law House Bill 1557, which critics labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, amid a controversy that centered mainly on a provision that bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
News4Jax.com
First day of Winter, much, much colder temperatures heading our way
Oh...the weather outside is...weather.... And that weather is soggy and chilly. Breezy at times with a chance of showers today, tonight. Warmer with showers tomorrow before turning much colder this weekend. Today: Cloudy skies with showers at times. Rain chances, 20 percent, for NE FL and SE GA. Temperatures will...
