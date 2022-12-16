Read full article on original website
Inslee, Ferguson Announce Plans For Assault Weapons Ban, Other Gun Safety Measures (Watch/Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – At a press event in Tukwila today, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee announced they will jointly request two public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. One renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second proposal would ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals.
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
Lewiston City Council Clarifies City Code on Temporary Warming Facilities
LEWISTON, ID – The Lewiston City Council approved amendments to Section 42-1(b) of the Lewiston City Code to exclude temporary warming facilities from the definition of a homeless shelter. Such a temporary facility includes a structure or structures intended and designed to be portable and for temporary or transient use, such as a tent or tents, and associated, ancillary equipment and facilities, such as heating units and portable toilets, all of which are intended to provide a warming space for persons without housing.
WA AG Ferguson Files Lawsuits Against National Pharmacy Chains
SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit today against three major companies whose pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington State’s opioid epidemic, he asserts. Ferguson says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their collective responsibility to prevent the overuse of opioid prescriptions. They include Albertsons, Krogers, and Rite Aid.
Idaho is 7th Youngest State in Nation, Swapping Spots With Nebraska
BOISE, ID – Idaho continues to be one of the youngest states in the nation with a median age of 36.8 years, ranking seventh according to recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017-2021 American Community Survey. This is an increase of 3.1% from the previous Census demographic survey, which covered the 2012-2016 population of the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s median age grew the fastest at 9.4% and North Dakota was the slowest with no change.
WA County Unemployment #’s For November 2022 Released Today
OLYMPIA, WA – County unemployment rates and employment data for November 2022 were released today. In this region, Asotin County‘s rate is 3.8%; Garfield County‘s is 7.3%; Columbia County‘s unemployment rate is 5.3%; and Whitman County‘s is 3.7%. Overall, the State’s employment increased by 13,100 jobs in November bringing the statewide unemployment rate to 4.0%. Links to the full information can be found on KOZE.com.
Japanese Beetle Quarantine Boundaries Expanded By Emergency Rule
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries on the internal quarantine of Japanese beetles. Eradication project leaders confirmed the beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area adopted earlier this year. The internal quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in Washington state.
LC State’s Online Social Work Program Ranked #2 Nationally For Affordability
LEWISTON, ID – Lewis-Clark State College was recently ranked #2 in the United States for having the most affordable online social work degree by Best-Universities.net, a leading higher education research organization. Data is collected from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics survey and then ranks the most affordable social work degree programs based on average net price, being regionally or nationally accredited, and offering at least one fully online social work degree.
No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision
OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Bitterly Cold Temps Moving Into the Region
SPOKANE, WA – An Arctic air mass is pushing into the region. Bitterly cold north to northeast winds behind the Arctic front will deliver dangerously cold wind chill values through Thursday. Moisture along the Arctic boundary through tonight will result in heavy snow over the Cascades, Idaho Panhandle, and over the Palouse.
Support Animal Rescue While Shopping
LEWISTON, ID – Helping Hands Rescue is opening their Craft Boutique two nights this week. Volunteers with the regional animal rescue group will be in the building next to the old Shopko and the Dollar Tree on Thain Grade in Lewiston between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Lewiston Street and Road Closures: Tuesday, 12/20/22
Due to hazardous conditions, the city of Lewiston has closed some streets in the interest of. – 29th Avenue, from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive. – 10th Street, from Miller Grade to 7th Avenue, and Miller Grade. – 11th Avenue, from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue. – 5th...
14yo Chloe Marks Pleads Guilty as Charged to Attempted First Degree Murder
LEWISTON, ID – A 14-year-old Lewiston girl today pled guilty to Attempted First-Degree Murder with an extended sentence for use of a firearm for her role in the attempted murder of Victim GH. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, on the night of February 27th, Chloe Marks and 15-year-old Triston Arnzen made a plan to kill Victim GH and his daughter in the 600 block of Bryden Drive in Lewiston.
