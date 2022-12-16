ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation and preservation

By Michelle Wolf
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8RIx_0jkNBQ3O00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a series of amendments to Virginia’s biennial budget including a historic investment in conservation and preservation efforts throughout the state.

The governor plans to set aside $685 million for resiliency and the Chesapeake Bay. Governor Youngkin told 10 On Your Side the funding will help accelerate results for Virginians.

“We’ve done a good job I think managing the state’s finances and that puts us in a position with a real surplus to cut taxes and make meaningful investments,” said Governor Youngkin.

Investments like propelling Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay 2025 goals to reduce pollution from wastewater and agricultural, urban and suburban runoff. A recent Chesapeake Bay Foundation report showed Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia were falling behind in reducing runoff by the 2025 deadline and could halt progress if a new deadline is made.

“Meeting our Chesapeake Bay goals and taking care of our bay and making sure we as Virginians recognize that we’re the ones responsible for taking care of this beautiful, beautiful state that we live in,” Youngkin stated.

Youngkin told 10 On Your Side $200 million will be invested in water treatment systems and another $200 million will go into the state’s resiliency fund.

“So that Virginia can both prepare for and react to flooding across the commonwealth but also in Hampton Roads,” Youngkin explained.

Governor Youngkin also recently attended the opening of the new Blackwater Park in Franklin, a 200-acre, soon to be 300, nature refuge created with the help of federal, state and local funds. The park serves as a flood storage for the city and helps protect vulnerable parts of the town.

“Really exciting to see Blackwater Park open to the public and to see the ability to acquire a nearly additional 100 acres that will expand it and these kinds of investments across the commonwealth are so important to our future to preserve God’s given beauty here,” Youngkin concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market

A legislative oversight commission voted 5-4 Monday to object to actions taken by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration earlier this month to repeal regulations governing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon market. All Democrats on the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted in favor of the objection, while all Republicans voted against it.  The commission is […] The post Legislative commission objects to withdrawal from regional carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'

WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies

Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who along with […] The post Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.

Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus

Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards

Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft […] The post Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Va. AG urges colleges to combat Jewish hate on campuses

RICHMOND, Va. – “Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy. It is happening today. Right now,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares addressed a letter to the Virginia Council of Presidents urging them to actively fight against Jewish hate on...
NBC 29 News

College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every year, thousands of college students around Virginia are leaving the state not long after graduating. “The governor is concerned that more people are moving out of Virginia than are moving into Virginia, and more specifically, more college graduates are moving out of the state than into the state,” Executive Director of Cardinal News Dwayne Yancey said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Governor Youngkin Announces Funding to Expand Childcare Access in Southwest Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced $1.2 million in grant funding to support the Ready SWVA project for increased childcare options in Southwest Virginia. Ready SWVA is an economic development project specifically targeted toward workforce expansion. Support from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Governor’s Set-Aside funds will enable Ready SWVA to create […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy