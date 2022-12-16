Read full article on original website
KGW
Biden administration rolls out big housing-first plan to address homelessness
The administration said it hopes to reduce homelessness by 25% in the next two years. The plan doesn’t look much like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
multco.us
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
Dozens of stolen car cases dismissed in Portland area amid public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Multnomah County, a shortage of public defense attorneys has forced judges to dismiss hundreds of felony cases, including car thefts, assaults, robberies, gun possession, and eluding police. Oregon's lack of public defenders has been well-documented in recent months. KGW's series 'Injustice' shared the stories of...
kptv.com
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
opb.org
Multnomah County declares emergency with deadly low temperatures forecast starting Wednesday
Multnomah County leaders are warning that dangerously cold temperatures starting Wednesday evening will reach the lowest recorded in the Portland metro area in two decades. The National Weather Service reports a serious risk of people getting frostbite or succumbing to hypothermia. “It’s not conditions that our bodies were made to...
After yet another break-in, downtown Portland business owner pleads for support
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shattered windows, broken glass and boarded doors have unfortunately become a familiar sight and regular occurrence for businesses around the city of Portland. Some business owners have expressed mounting frustration after a series of weekend break-ins. Early Monday morning, a window was smashed and a door...
Local affordable housing advocates like Wash. governor's spending plan
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a big announcement, saying that he wants to spend $4 billion over the next six years to build affordable housing in the state. With a shortage of housing there is certainly a need — but the governor will also need voter support to make it happen.
kptv.com
Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Portland Street Response gets first progress report since expanding citywide
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland's unarmed crisis response team received its first progress report conducted since expanding its services citywide. The new evaluation of Portland Street Response suggest that while it is now handling considerably more calls for service, it faces many of the same challenges that it did before.
Advocates seek to strengthen laws against domestic violence in Oregon's 2023 legislative session
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — In Oregon, 40% of women and 36% of men experience domestic violence, and more than half of all women in the state experience sexual assault, according to the Washington County Family Justice Center. Those numbers exceed the national average. Over the years many have worked...
OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
I-84 EB reopens near Troutdale after 1 killed in crash
Sections of Interstate 84 Eastbound are closed Tuesday morning after officials reported multiple crashes throughout the Gorge, including a fatal collision near Rooster Rock State Park.
kptv.com
Former Portland-area non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland-area nonprofit director pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $320,000 in COVID relief funds for small businesses. In 2017, Theodore Johnson, age 62, began working as the director of operations for Ten Penny International Housing Foundation, an Oregon-based non-profit helping people with affordable housing and rental assistance.
Fatal police shooting of SE Portland homeowner was lawful, grand jury rules
A grand jury found that Portland police Officer Joshua Dyk acted lawfully when he shot and killed a Southeast Portland homeowner who was firing a gun outside his house, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Thursday, meaning members believed...
KGW
Portland has deadliest year for traffic deaths since 1990, according to police
In 2021, PBOT said that a record 63 people died in Portland crashes. According to police records, we’ve already surpassed that number.
KGW
