Decatur, IL

Decatur Police Department encourages safe driving during holiday season

By Noah Nelson
 5 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is reminding motorists to drive safely during the holiday season.

Downtown Decatur parks to be closed at night

In partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, law enforcement across the state will increase enforcement efforts with their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and
“Drive High. Get a DUI.” traffic safety campaigns until Jan. 2.

“We want everyone in our communities to enjoy the holidays without worrying about the dangers of impaired drivers,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “During the campaign, you can expect to see extra safety patrols. We will show zero tolerance for alcohol and drug-impaired driving to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their holiday festivities safely.”

A total of 11,654 people in 2020 were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. They also said more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

The police department encourages everyone to remember these safety tips:

  • Designate a sober driver or make a plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road call 911.
  • Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.
  • Always buckle up!
