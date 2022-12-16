Read full article on original website
Climate change initiatives, mitigation strategies part of conference
Identifying the actions that must be taken to mitigate the potentially catastrophic effects of global warming is part of the Hawaiʻi State Climate Commission’s annual conference, which highlights the state’s climate change initiatives and its many partners. The conference will be during Hawaiʻi Climate Week, January 9–12, 2023.
Designing for future Waikīkī with sea-level rise earns honors
Waikīkī—the economic hub of Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry—is threatened by flooding from sea-level rise, king tides, high wave events, rainfall and storm drain backflow, groundwater inundation and overflow of the Ala Wai Canal. University of Hawaiʻi research into this critical topic titled, “Envisioning Sea Level Rise Adaptation in Waikiki, Hawaiʻi,” received an honorable mention in the Unbuilt Project category at the 2022 Northwest and Pacific American Institute of Architects Honors and Design Awards in September.
PhD grad goes from directing commencement to walking in same ceremony
In her role as commencement coordinator for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa for the last 10 years, Lori Furoyama has been fortunate to take part in helping thousands of students make their graduation day possible. On December 17, after working through a good portion of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony, she took off her coordinator hat and donned her graduation cap and gown, joining 860 fellow graduates at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to receive her PhD in education with a focus on higher education.
Student speaker encourages graduates to embrace challenges
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Mid-Year Commencement Ceremony—held December 17, at the Stan Sheriff Center—featured student speaker Dannielle A. Farrall. An estimated 860 students participated in the commencement ceremony. Farrall, also known as Dannie Farrall, received her Master’s Degree of Linguistics, in the Language...
Papers from nationally-recognized UH criminologist now available
Research into the brutal shakedown of the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center in 1981, and the experience and backgrounds of delinquent girls and incarcerated women in Hawaiʻi are highlights of the work of former University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s studies program director and professor emerita Meda Chesney-Lind, which is now available online. University Archives has made Chesney-Lind’s collection of research and academic work as a scholar and activist with a focus on women and crime available on ArchivesSpace.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui
—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
UH News Image of the Week: Mahalo!
Mahalo to everyone who shared their pictures! We received submissions from students, faculty and staff on multiple campuses, and there were so many wonderful images that our team had a hard time choosing just one each week. Images submitted this year may be chosen to be a UH News News Image of the Week next year.
Culinary Arts students celebrate with ho'ike
During a ho'ike on Thursday, November 10, 2022 students celebrated their knowledge and the completion of a free program that allows them to venture into the culinary industry. La`i`opua 2020 and Hawai’i Community College - Palamanui collaborated on the program, which was funded by a County of Hawai'i grant.
UH-mazing holiday recipes
This holiday season UH News asked members of the University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. A big mahalo to everyone who shared a recipe, and may everyone have a wonderful holiday season!
Sweet Christmas! Students create custom Christmas chocolate molds for Choco leʻa
Students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Engineering used their advanced engineering skills to create custom 3D printed chocolate molds for local Mānoa valley chocolatier, Choco leʻa, just in time for the holidays. The students, who are enrolled in a senior-level advanced additive manufacturing course taught by Assistant Professor Tyler Ray, developed a unique Mrs. Claus-shaped chocolate bar, adding a festive touch to Choco leʻa‘s offerings.
UH-mazing holiday recipes: Chef Alan Tsuchiyama’s Grandma Yama’s New Year’s Day ozoni
The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the UH ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. Alan Tsuchiyama, a Kapiʻolani Community College alumnus and...
