In her role as commencement coordinator for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa for the last 10 years, Lori Furoyama has been fortunate to take part in helping thousands of students make their graduation day possible. On December 17, after working through a good portion of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony, she took off her coordinator hat and donned her graduation cap and gown, joining 860 fellow graduates at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to receive her PhD in education with a focus on higher education.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 20 HOURS AGO