5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with crimes in deadly 2019 arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — 5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, was with her lawyer in Baton Rouge for the announcement when Union Parish District Attorney John Belton called her and informed her of the decision. She has attended every capitol hearing hosted by lawmakers and every court event related to her son's death.

Our partners at WBRZ reported that Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto was there when news of the indictments came down. Greene's family erupted in cheers after hearing about the charges.

The troopers implicated in the grand jury decision are Trooper John Clary, Trooper Dakota Demoss, Trooper Kory York, Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin and Former Troop F Commander John Peters.

